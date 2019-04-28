Game of Thrones Fans Are Getting Impatient Waiting for Episode 3 to Leak

Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season continues tonight, and fans are eagerly anticipating – and dreading – what’s to come in the show’s latest episode. And at the time of this writing, it sounds like they’ll have to do so without a specific kind of emotional preparation.

Thrones fans have taken to Twitter to already lament about tonight’s “Battle of Winterfell” — particularly, the fact that the episode hasn’t already leaked online. This comes after the first two episodes of the season met that fate, allowing some pretty major plot points to get spoiled beforehand. But given the mystery surrounding tonight’s massive battle episode – and which characters will get out of the event alive – the fact that nothing has already surfaced online is worrying some.

So, if you’re among those who wish that tonight’s Thrones episode would just leak already, you’re not alone. Here are some of our favorite tweets about it.

The Wait Is Too Long

Someone find me a game of thrones episode 3 leak please I don’t think I can wait my head is gone — KingMusa (@OfficialSkinny1) April 28, 2019

Just a Normal Sunday

googling “Game of Thrones episode 3 leak” every five minutes hehehhez — 𝐤𝐚𝐭𝐞 (@kateswift__) April 28, 2019

#Same

its repulsive how many times i’ve googled “game of thrones season 8 episode 3 leak” just today — DMS (@WhatNowDMS) April 28, 2019

Summoning It Into Existence

Ok fellows. Leak the episode 3 around same the time episode 2 got leaked last week. #gameofthrones — Prasanna (@Prasanna711) April 28, 2019

Too Stressful

Okay, I know asking for leaks is bad, but I CAN’T HANDLE THIS STRESS ANYMORE. I WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS IN #GameofThrones EPISODE 3!!!! WHO LIVES???? WHO DIES???? HOW WILL IT ALL END???? I NEED TO KNOW GODDAMNIT!!!! pic.twitter.com/SiVCAFZMfx — 💜 Nightmare Dressed As A Fangirl 💜 (@readutation) April 28, 2019

A Futile Search

When you have spent days trying to find a leak of #GameofThrones episode 3 #BattleOfWinterfell with no luck this is the result @GameOfThrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/fYx6uNKpp7 — Stewart WK (@MrDetailed) April 28, 2019

*Taps Fingers*

No Luck Yet

Hackers are still struggling to leak Game of Thrones episode 3 season 8 battle of winterfell. Wow. NOT OKAY… — eaaaaaaaa (@smilingkrys) April 28, 2019

#Priorities

#hackers supposedly can get into banks and access FBI documents but can’t leak #gameofthrones episode 3.. not saying y’all suck but the people at @hbo should give their security team a raise. Or have the ya government hire him/her. Great job so far. Let’s see how long it holds — SAC CODE Houstonian — PABLOWMORILLO (@PaBLowMoRillos) April 28, 2019

A+ Image