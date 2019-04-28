TV Shows

Game of Thrones Fans Are Getting Impatient Waiting for Episode 3 to Leak

Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season continues tonight, and fans are eagerly anticipating – and dreading – what’s to come in the show’s latest episode. And at the time of this writing, it sounds like they’ll have to do so without a specific kind of emotional preparation.

Thrones fans have taken to Twitter to already lament about tonight’s “Battle of Winterfell” — particularly, the fact that the episode hasn’t already leaked online. This comes after the first two episodes of the season met that fate, allowing some pretty major plot points to get spoiled beforehand. But given the mystery surrounding tonight’s massive battle episode – and which characters will get out of the event alive – the fact that nothing has already surfaced online is worrying some.

So, if you’re among those who wish that tonight’s Thrones episode would just leak already, you’re not alone. Here are some of our favorite tweets about it.

