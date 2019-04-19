‘Sesame Street’ Invades ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Westworld’ in Adorable New Videos

With Game of Thrones‘ final season now underway, more eyes appear to be on HBO than ever. And one of the premium cable network’s more family-friendly outputs is poking fun at that in a great way.

Sesame Street recently debuted two new videos, which imagine some of its lovable characters injected in the world of both Thrones and Westworld. The Thrones video sees Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) being visited by Elmo, who teaches them a valuable lesson about listening to each other.

The second video centers on Westworld‘s Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), who are taught by Cookie Monster that respect is like sharing two halves of a delicious cookie.

While these videos are much more upbeat than some of Thrones and Westworld‘s usual fare, they’re pretty delightful parodies, especially considering the drama that both shows have ahead.

“From the beginning, we’ve talked about how the show would end.” Benioff recently explained. “A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course we worry. It’s also part of the fun of any show that people love arguing about it. I loved the way David Chase ended The Sopranos [with its surprising cut to black]. I was one of those people who thought my TV had gone out. I got up and was checking the wires, unable to believe my cable had gone out in the most important moment of my favorite TV series. I think that was the best of all possible endings for that show. But a lot of people hated it. I’ve gotten into a lot of arguments with people about why that was a great ending, but people felt legitimately cheated and that’s their right to feel that way…Either way, it works for me.. Once it cuts to black nobody knows, and that’s what great about it. The only sad part is nobody can ever do that ending again.”

Meanwhile, Westworld is gearing up for its third season, and early details indicate that it will take the story into a completely new direction.

“We do know that Dolores has taken a lot of pearls with her,” Wood told ComicBook.com last year. “Who are those pearls? I don’t know. I know there’s also a mystery pearl in the Hale body because once Dolores got out of Hale and rebuilt herself and rebuilt Bernard she kept the Hale body and that Hale is now going out into the real world with her but we have no idea who’s in there.”

The final season of Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.