Sophie Turner Reveals ‘Game of Thrones’ Co-Star Maisie Williams Will Be Maid of Honor at Her Wedding

Game of Thrones fans are preparing for a pretty wide array of emotions, as the show’s eighth and final season is just a matter of days away. But for series star Sophie Turner, Thrones is about to have an impact on a pretty big event in her real life.

In a recent interview with ET, Turner was asked about her upcoming wedding to Joe Jonas. After learning that her co-star, Maisie Williams, wasn’t sure what she would be wearing to the couple’s nuptials, Turner revealed that her onscreen sister will actually be one of her maids of honor.

“I don’t know why she’s thinking about [what she’s wearing to my wedding]. I’m giving her the bridesmaid dress!” Turner said with a laugh. “She’s my maid of honor! One of two.”

It’s no secret that Turner and Williams have developed a pretty strong friendship behind-the-scenes of Thrones, as their characters Sansa and Arya Stark have evolved over the course of the show. And while it’s been known since 2018 that Williams would be one of Turner’s bridesmaids, the notion that she will be serving as maid of honor is pretty special.

With Turner and Jonas’ wedding slated for this summer, the airing of Thrones‘ final season is still in store, which the actress has some mixed feelings about.

“I’m devastated and excited,” Turner explained. “I put on waterproof mascara tonight because I knew it was going to be a laugh cry. I’m ready for it.”

And in that final season, it sounds like Arya and Sansa will be joining forces in some interesting ways.

“It’s not often you see a character siding with Sansa who’s not manipulating her,” Williams said in a recent interview. “Last season it was really tough for Sansa because Jon was thinking with his penis and it kind of made Sansa look bitter. This season you see Arya teaming with Sansa and sometimes calling out Jon. It felt nice and powerful to stand next to Sophie. Sophie and I are the tightest of friends when sitting across from anyone, so no acting required.”

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14th at 9/8c on HBO.