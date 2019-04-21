What Time Does ‘Game of Thrones’ Air Tonight?

Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season is officially in full swing, after last week’s highly-anticipated season premiere. If you want to keep an eye on where the story goes next, here’s what you need to know.

The second episode of Thrones‘ final season, which still does not have an official title, is expected to air tonight, April 21st, at 9/8c on HBO. If you’re unable to tune into the episode live, it will also be available to stream at that time on HBO Go and HBO Now, and will be available on demand on Monday, April 22nd.

After last week’s episode brought some major reveals, heartbreak, and a surprising amount about elephants, it will be interesting to see exactly what this installment has in store. And as the series marches towards its final conclusion, fans can expect quite a lot more plot twists.

“From the beginning, we’ve talked about how the show would end.” co-showrunner David Benioff recently explained. “A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course we worry. It’s also part of the fun of any show that people love arguing about it. I loved the way David Chase ended The Sopranos [with its surprising cut to black]. I was one of those people who thought my TV had gone out. I got up and was checking the wires, unable to believe my cable had gone out in the most important moment of my favorite TV series. I think that was the best of all possible endings for that show. But a lot of people hated it. I’ve gotten into a lot of arguments with people about why that was a great ending, but people felt legitimately cheated and that’s their right to feel that way…Either way, it works for me.. Once it cuts to black nobody knows, and that’s what great about it. The only sad part is nobody can ever do that ending again.”

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’” series star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau said in a previous interview. “To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for. It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

