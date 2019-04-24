Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 Photos Preview an Epic Battle

Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season has been building to a pretty epic altercation, and now we have the latest official look at what that will look like. HBO has released a small batch of photos for the third episode of Thrones‘ final season.

The photos are both a mix of screenshots for the episode’s promo and new promotional photos, and hint at what a small number of the show’s ensemble will be doing during the “Battle of Winterfell”. While details surrounding the epic fight are largely unknown, it certainly sounds like filming the sequence took a toll on some of the cast.

“Nothing can prepare you for how physically draining it is.” Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, said in an interview earlier this year. “It’s night after night, and again and again, and it just doesn’t stop. You can’t get sick, and you have to look out for yourself because there’s so much to do that nobody else can do… there are moments you’re just broken as a human and just want to cry.”

“It was the most unpleasant experience I’ve had on Thrones,” Ian Glen, who plays Ser Jorah Mormont, added. “A real test, really miserable. You get to sleep at seven in the morning and when you wake in the midday you’re still so spent you can’t really do anything, and then you’re back. You have no life outside it. You have an absolute f—ked bunch of actors. But without getting too method [acting] about it, on screen it bleeds through to the reality of the Thrones world.”

“It’s brutal,” Peter Dinklage, who stars in the series as Tyrion Lannister, explained in a previous interview. “It makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park.”

