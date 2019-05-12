How to Stream or Watch Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5

Game of Thrones‘ penultimate episode airs tonight, and it’s safe to say that the show’s fandom is pretty darn excited. If you’re among those who haven’t quite found a way to tune in to tonight’s installment, we’re here to help. The episode, which will be airing tonight, May 12th, at 9/8c, can be accessed in several different (legal) ways.

If you live in the US and already subscribe to HBO, you have several different options in place for watching the as-yet-untitled episode. You can tune in directly on the network, or through the HBO Go app or browser site.

If you don’t have cable or don’t already subscribe to HBO, your best bet might be the network’s official streaming service, HBO Now. The service allows you to access all of the network’s programming, including Thrones episodes as soon as they air. The service is available for free for one week (which, depending on exactly when you activate your account, will carry you over to next week’s series finale), and costs $15 a month after that.

If HBO Now might not be your speed, there are several other streaming options available. Hulu offers an HBO add-on for $15 a month, which provides access to both live streaming of the network, as well as the HBO Now backlog. Amazon Prime has something similar through its Amazon Channels program, allowing you to sign up directly through them for $15 a month. Once you do that, you can watch the live-stream through Amazon Prime’s app on most devices.

While there’s no telling exactly what the show’s second-to-last episode will entail, it’s safe to say that a lot of eyes will be on whatever happens.

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’ To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for,” series star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, revealed in an interview last year. “It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

“From the beginning, we’ve talked about how the show would end.” showrunner David Benioff said in a recent interview. “A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course we worry. It’s also part of the fun of any show that people love arguing about it. I loved the way David Chase ended The Sopranos [with its surprising cut to black]. I was one of those people who thought my TV had gone out. I got up and was checking the wires, unable to believe my cable had gone out in the most important moment of my favorite TV series. I think that was the best of all possible endings for that show. But a lot of people hated it. I’ve gotten into a lot of arguments with people about why that was a great ending, but people felt legitimately cheated and that’s their right to feel that way…Either way, it works for me.. Once it cuts to black nobody knows, and that’s what great about it. The only sad part is nobody can ever do that ending again.”

As mentioned above, Game of Thrones will continue tonight at 9/8c on HBO.