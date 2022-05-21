Game of Thrones Star Reveals What It Will Be Like Watching Prequel House of the Dragon: "It Seems Very Familiar"

✖

There are some big shows to look forward to this year, including Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as well as HBO Max's Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon. Both shows take place long before the stories fans are familiar with, and they are getting some reactions from the actors who starred in the previous projects. The latest actor to comment on House of the Dragon is Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who played Jaimie Lannister on Game of Thrones. While speaking with PEOPLE during the Cannes Film Festival, the actor admitted it might be odd for him to watch the new series.

"I know it's probably going to be weird," Coster-Waldau shared. "Well, I've seen the trailer. It seems very familiar." He added, "Miguel [Sapochnik], who's the showrunner, directed some of the big episodes in Game of Thrones. So, I have a feeling it's going to be quite surreal to watch it."

Last year, Kit Harington (Jon Snow) was also asked about House of the Dragon, and he revealed watching the upcoming show might prove to be difficult.

"I think to see people get into outfits and costumes, that resemble what we wore for all those years, and it [has] the same music and style and tone, but not be in it is always going to feel – There's going to be a rawness there," Harington shared with Insider. "Of course, I'm going to watch it and I'm going to support [co-showrunner] Miguel [Sapochnik], who's helming the show ... I wish them all the best, but it's so close to my heart, that story, that, of course, there might be a bit of pain there."

You can read HBO's official synopsis for House of the Dragon here: "The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires-real and imagined-crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max on August 21st.