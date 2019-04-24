‘Game of Thrones’: Watch Maisie Williams’ Audition Tape for Arya Stark

The Starks are all grown up! The final season of Game of Thrones is in full swing, and Sunday’s episode saw Westeros’ beloved characters spending what could be their last night alive tying up loose ends, making declarations, and trying things they’ve never done before. One person that fits in the latter category is Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), who decided to spend what could be her last night losing her virginity to Gendry (Joe Dempsie), a fact that has the Internet abuzz. While many of us have an easy time accepting Arya as the woman she’s become, others struggle to move past the fact that they’ve spent the last eight years watching her grow up. If you’re one of the people struggling, maybe don’t watch this adorable video of Williams’ auditioning for the show.

As you can see, the above clip shows Williams auditioning with Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the hit HBO series. Considering the two grew up to be best friends in real life, it’s especially fun to watch them working together so young. Williams got the role of Arya soon after her 12th birthday, but the pilot was filmed much earlier than the first season aired, so Williams is now completing her time as Arya at age 22 (and Arya is 18).

As for Arya’s recent sex scene, Turner was one of the first to champion the moment. In fact, Turner had a hilarious response to the scene on her social media account.

“In honor of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted the story line to have a little Easter bunny hop, hop, hoppin’ into that p—-,” she said on Instagram.

Williams was also quick to talk about her big moment in the show, hilariously reminding the world that her real life family were also watching.

if u feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too ahahakillmeehehe — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) April 23, 2019

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Williams spoke about the scene and how she approached it with the creators.

“David and [co-creator Dan Weiss] were like: ‘You can show as much or as little as you want,’” she said. “So I kept myself pretty private. I don’t think it’s important for Arya to flash. This beat isn’t really about that.”

Williams went on to explain what she feels the scene revealed about her character.

“It was really interesting because it’s a very human relationship for Arya,” Williams explained. “This is something she’s stayed away from, an emotion we’ve never really seen her engage with. David and Dan were like, ‘It’s the end of the world, what else would you have her do?’ This may be is a moment where Arya accepts death tomorrow, which she never does — ‘Not Today.’ So it was that moment where she says, ‘We’re probably going to die tomorrow, I want to know what this feels like before that happens.’ It’s interesting to see Arya be a bit more human, speak more normally about things people are scared of.”

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.