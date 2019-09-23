Game of Thrones Wins Outstanding Drama at 2019 Emmy Awards

“Thank you to hardest working crews in show business.” The #GameOfThrones creators thank quite a few people in their acceptance speech for best drama series https://t.co/WmT1Fmyol4 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/mx7CSauHjT — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 23, 2019

The final season of Game of Thrones might have been one of the most divisive series among longtime fans, but that didn’t take away from the care and quality of it all. Because Game of Thrones just took home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series, winning one of the most prestigious recognitions at the celebration of television excellence. And while the series might have been shut out in many other categories, it still showed up where it counts. Game of Thrones is now the true king of the golden Emmy throne.

Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have weathered the storm of criticisms and now they have one of the top honors to show for it. Game of Thrones has ended its eight-season series on the Iron Throne.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series was essentially shut out of every other category, except for Outstanding Supporting Actor which Peter Dinklage one for the fourth time in his tenure on the series.

Once again, actress Emilia Clarke was left without a golden statue at the ceremony. And while she remained one of the most entertaining aspects of the entire series, many people were left wanting after the way her final storyline wrapped up — dead, crownless, betrayed by her lover, and seemingly gone off the deep end.

Even Clarke herself was surprised by the final season, explaining that she was shocked when she first read the scripts due to the abrupt changed to her character once her best friend gets murdered in front of her eyes.

“What, what, what, WHAT!?” Clarke tells EW of the shocking twist. “Because it comes out of f—king nowhere. I’m flabbergasted. Absolutely never saw that coming.” The actress had been traveling at the Heathrow airport when she received the final scripts, which prompted a good bit of excitement and a race home to find out how it would all come to an end.

“I got myself situated,” she says. “I got my cup of tea. I had to physically prepare the space and then begin reading them.”

The entire series of Game of Thrones is now streaming on HBO.