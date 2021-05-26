Garbage Pail Kids TV Series in the Works for HBO Max

✖

We live in a time when nostalgia rules all, with film and TV studios scrambling to capitalize on the properties of yesteryear. This doesn't just include older movies and TV, however, as studio executives have also been targeting toy and collectible properties, many of which have no business being turned into narrative franchises (we're looking at you, Magic 8-Ball). That said, there are a couple of unique properties that do feel like they'd translate to on-screen stories, and HBO Max is finally taking a stab at one of them. The streaming service is teaming up with Danny McBride to create a brand new series based on the Garbage Pail Kids.

The popular Topps trading cards from the 1980s have remained collectibles to this day, and the unique roster of ridiculous characters makes Garbage Pail Kids a great option for a new story. Enter McBride, who is now developing an animated Garbage Pail Kids TV series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. McBride will write and co-create the new series with longtime collaborator David Gordon Green, as well as Solar Opposites executive producer Josh Bycel.

Tornante TV's Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen will executive produce the new series with Rough House's Brandon James. McBride, Green, and Bycel will also serve as executive producers on the project.

Seeing McBride's take on Garbage Pail Kids land at HBO Max should be no surprise, seeing as he has produced and starred in three different shows for HBO, all of which earned critical acclaim. The partnership started with Eastbound & Down, followed by Vice Principals and The Righteous Gemstones, the latter of which is set to return for a second season.

The popular Topps cards have actually been adapted to film and television once before. There was a live-action movie and animated TV series back in 1987, but the series actually never aired in the United States due to its controversial themes and subject matter. Then again, controversial themes have always been central to Garbage Pail Kids and they continue to be part of the reason why the characters are so revered.

Are you looking forward to this new take on Garbage Pail Kids? Do you think Danny McBride is the right person to bring the characters to life? Let us know in the comments!