For the most part, The Seven has had its presence felt throughout the duration of Gen V. The first live-action spin-off of The Boys has featured characters from A-Train and The Deep to Queen Maeve and beyond in various cameo roles across the campus of Godolkin University. One character in particular, however, has been missing from the series entirely; missing, of course, until the final moments of Gen V's first season. Spoiler alert for the Season One finale of Gen V! Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch the latest episode.

As most viewers of Gen V were anticipating, it was only a matter of time before Antony Starr's Homelander appeared in the flesh. While the character was previously mentioned, he finally appears to help quell the uprising at God U. With tensions on campus boiling over into a full-on civil war, the leader of The Seven arrives to settle the situation for both sides, wasting no time in choosing the villainous side.

Given the leading ensemble wasn't necessarily pro-supe given their care for both supe and human life, Homelander ultimately sided with supe supremacists Cate and Sam, using his laser vision to knock Marie out. The episode ends as Homelander watches a news report hailing Cate and Sam as heroes while naming Marie, Jordan, Andre, and Emma as the people who murdered everyone on campus.

Pretty evil, eh?

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

All eight episodes of The Boys: Gen V Season One are now streaming on Prime Video.