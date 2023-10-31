The Boys: Gen V Season Finale Trailer Released

The Gen V Episode 8 trailer teases The Boys fans with one of the most wild-looking finales yet!

The Boys: Gen V has released the trailer for its Season 1 finale episode, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Friday. Gen V has done a pretty admirable job of opening up and entire The Boys Universe for the franchise, with its story of young would-be heroes caught in the murky web of Vought International's Godokin University School of Crimefighting.

Over the course of the season, Gen V has revealed some big ties to The Boys – including having set up the likely overarching threat for The Boys Season 4, which is in the works. That's a lot of accomplishment already, but Gen V still has an obligation to finish off its own Season 1 arc in an exciting fashion.

Finals week starts now and y’all…there WILL be a test. pic.twitter.com/9Dwja4BJ0J — GEN V (@genv) October 31, 2023

As you can see in the trailer above, Gen V episode 8 will see the young group of heroes in the core cast split into two factions. Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) is fully in her villain bag after killing Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn), determined to kill her way into freeing other young supes from Vought's secret woodland lab, and stop the genocidal virus Shetty wanted to use. And it looks like Cate's dead boyfriend's brother Sam (Asa German) is throwing his schizophrenic Superman powers behind her side.

Standing in opposition to Cate (at least her murder plans) are series hero Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and her beaus Jordan Li (London Thor/Derek Luh), Cate's lover/friend Andre (Chance Perdomo) – as well as poor Emma (Lizze Broadway), who just wanted to have a normal college life experience, and to be with Sam.

Instead, it looks like Emma and Sam will have to come to literal blows, as Marie and Cate's factions come to blows. From the look of the trailer, there will also be some serious bloodshed – which is interesting, as Marie just learned from The Boys main villain herself, Victoria Neuman, that her blood manipulation powers can be used more... explosively.

What Is Gen V About?

(Photo: Prime Video)

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video TV show based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as Hunger Games at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners, with The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke executive producing with series co-creators Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

Gen V is currently streaming on Prime Video.