Gen V: Is Victoria Neuman Evil?

Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) has found herself as one of the major players of The Boys Universe, returning to the franchise in the latest episode of Prime Video's Gen V spin-off. Though she's appeared both good and bad throughout her time in the property, many are wondering if the character is flat-out villainous after her latest appearance. Spoilers up ahead for The Boys: Gen V Episode 7!

Neuman has appeared as an anti-supe legislator in The Boys, and the politician is now a vice presidential candidate running on some anti-supe ideals. The fact of the matter, however, is that Neuman herself is a supe. Not only is this the show's biggest contradiction, but she often uses her powers to do grave harm to those that cross her.

As one example, viewers see Neuman use her powers to kill Dr. Cardosa in the closing moments of "Sick," ensuring that the supe-killing virus he accidentally made cannot be recreated. Because of that, most would probably consider Neuman not only antagonistic but downright villainous; some might even think she's a bigger villain in the show than Homelander himself. Where it gets murky, however, is that Neuman's true intentions have yet to be unveiled, and we know from the likes of Butcher, Hughie, and the rest of the eponymous group, some "heroes" have to go to great lengths in order to quell the bad.

