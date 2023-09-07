Gen V Confirms Another The Boys Star That Will Cameo

Amazon Prime Video is about to release the first live-action spinoff to The Boys with the forthcoming Gen V, and everyone is super excited about what's to come. Gen V will be released later this month, and from everything we've seen in the trailers, it looks like the perfect addition to The Boys universe. Jaz Sinclair is set to lead the series centered on super students at Goldolkin University, and we will also see Chance Perdomo in an important role. There will be a ton of cameos from The Boys in the series, like Jessie T. Usher's A-Train and a bunch of other cameos from the original series. While we've heard of a few The Boys cameos in Gen V, and one has been newly confirmed.

Which The Boys Star Will Appear in Gen V?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Chace Crawford will reprise his The Boys role as The Deep in a cameo for Gen V. Crawford has appeared as The Deep in every season of The Boys and will return for the upcoming fourth season. Not much is known about his forthcoming Gen V cameo, but we're sure it will be hilarious.

What is Gen V About?

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

