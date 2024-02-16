Ghosts Showrunners Address Fan-Favorite Character Getting "Sucked Off" in Season 3 Premiere

The start of Ghosts's third season picked up right where the finale of season two left off, centering on the disappearance of one of the main ghosts. In the mythology of the series, once a ghosts accomplishes everything it needs to on Earth, it can continue on to its final destination. The second season ended with the revelation that somebody at Woodstone Mansion had been "sucked off" -- the show's tongue-in-cheek way of talking about a ghost being pulled to...wherever they go. The third season made good on this, and actually wrote one of the main ghosts off the show.

In the premiere, as promised, fans got an answer to the question that has been -- heh! -- haunting them for months. And, yes, it really was a fairly important character who is going away.

Spoilers ahead for the season 3 premiere of Ghosts.

In the premiere, Ghosts revealed that the ghost who was "sucked off" was Flower (Sheila Carrasco). The character, a perpetually-stoned hippie character who was involved with a complicated bank robbery before she died, is one of a few characters who have had a lot of progress over the course of the first two seasons.

"Before the room started, we didn't know exactly who it was gonna be, but we definitely had candidates in mind," executive producer Joe Wiseman told Deadline. "And then just through talking it out, we wanted to be someone who was consequential, someone that was impactful. We landed on Flower, [who we thought] would be an interesting ghost to disappear. because it would create a lot of storylines. A lot of people would have different reactions. Thor, obviously, is in love with Flower and would be super devastated. Other ghosts would be jealous of her because hasn't been there as long. So it just seemed like we'd create a lot of stories."

"Once we landed on it being Flower who would be the one that left, I think we wanted to reveal it early in the episode so that we could spend the episode dealing with the fallout of that and really examine how it affected everybody in the house in the premiere," Joe Port added.

The idea of ghosts getting "sucked off" -- yes, that's the show's terminology -- is an interesting one. As the producers note in that interview, they aren't "dying," per se. They're ghosts -- they're already dead! Rather, this is something that sends them away from the show, but is ultimately a happy ending for whoever gets it.

Ghosts airs on Thursday nights at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.