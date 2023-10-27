Girl With the Dragon Tattoo TV Series in the Works at Amazon

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo was first released in 2005 before being translated into English in 2008. The book by Swedish author Stieg Larsson became an international bestseller and spawned two sequels by Larrson, The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets' Nest, and the books became known as the "Millennium Trilogy." Another three books in the series were written by David Lagercrantz, and one more by Karin Smirnoff. There have been different film adaptations of various books in the series; including a full Swedish film trilogy, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo adaptation helmed by David Fincher, and The Girl in the Spider's Web directed by Fede Álvarez. According to a new report from Variety, a previously reported series based on the books has found its showrunner.

According to the report, Veena Sud (The Killing) will serve as showrunner, and the series is expected to be set in the world originally created by Larsson. News of the series was first reported back in 2020, and it was originally reported to be a new story about Lisbeth Salander, the role was previously played by Noomi Rapace, Rooney Mara, and Claire Foy. Amazon MGM Studios is producing the series along with Left Bank Pictures, which is based at Sony Pictures Television.

Rooney Mara Addresses Possible Return As Lisbeth Salander:

While speaking to ComicBook.com in 2021 about Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, Mara addressed the possibility of playing Salander again.

"I think I'm a totally different person. And I had really wanted to do the next books in the series," Mara explained. "They skipped right over them and went right to Spider's Web. Listen, I love that character. I have a soft spot in my soul for her, but yeah, I don't see a world in which they would bring me back. I'm an old lady now for that part ... God, it's 10 years later. I have a child."

When joking about an "Old Lady with the Dragon Tattoo" sequel, Mara noted, "See, I would do that. Come back in 20 more years. That's interesting. Let's see where is Lisbeth then. But to go to play the thing that I did 10 years ago, no, I couldn't do that."

