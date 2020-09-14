Good Times Returning as Animated Series on Netflix

✖

One of the most beloved sitcoms of the 1970s is making a comeback to TV thanks to Netflix, but it's going to look a little bit different this time around. On Monday, Netflix announced that it has ordered an animated reboot of Norman Lear's Good Times to series. That's right, Good Times is coming back to the small screen in the near future, but it's going to be getting an animated overhaul in order to do so.

Lear, who created the original series, is bringing the show back via his Act III Productions company, teaming up with Steph Curry's Unanimous Media and Seth MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door. The trio of entities will develop the series together, along with Sony Pictures TV. The Boondocks and Black Dynamite's Carl Jones will serve as the creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Other executive producers include Brent Miller, Erick Peyton, Jeron Smith, and Erica Huggins.

According to Variety, this take on Good Times will follow the Evans family in modern times, as they navigate our current world and social issues. Netflix has handed Good Times a straight-to-series order, good for a 10-episode first season.

“It’s a dream come true to be working with the legendary talents of Norman Lear, Seth MacFarlane and Stephen Curry," Jones said. "We are excited to carry on the original legacy of Good Times — but now animated and a little edgier. Let’s just say the struggle has just gotten strugglier.”

“Unanimous is all about authentic partnerships and this team felt genuine from the beginning,” Curry and Peyton said in a joint statement. “Good Times strives to remind us that with the love of our family we can overcome any obstacle. We think, now more than ever, the world needs to see a show with hope and positivity.”

“We can’t think of anything better, at this time in our culture, than a reimagining of Good Times animated,” Lear and Miller added. “In a year filled with darkness, this is one bright light we won’t soon forget. Thank you, Sony. Thank you, Netflix. Bless us all."

