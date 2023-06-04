Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Stars Reveal Their Dream Season 2 Cameos (Exclusive)

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies ended its first season on Paramount+ this week, and many fans are wondering if it will be renewed for a second season. The show ended on a fun cliffhanger and teased some excitement for the future, including the eventual addition of Blanche, the character played by Dody Goodman in both Grease and Grease 2. Blanche is the secretary of Miss McGee, the principal who was played by Eve Arden in the films. In the prequel series, Miss McGee is the assistant principal of Rydell High, and is played by Jackie Hoffman. In the season finale, Miss McGee presses for an assistant, which means Blanche is likely coming if the show gets a second season. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Marisa Davila (Jane Facciano) and Tricia Fukuhara (Nancy Nakagawa). We asked if they had any casting ideas for Blanche and they ended up sharing their dream cameos for the show.

"Oh wow. I'd really have to think about my answer," Davila said when asked if she has anyone in mind for Blanche. "I might have to go back to the drawing board for you for that one ... However, in terms of it being the '50s, I'm the biggest Mrs. Maisel fan. I'm like, 'All right, Rachel Brosnahan's done with that show. She can come be in the '50s with us.' ... And she could even just play Midge Maisel in our show. I believe that they live in the same universe, so I think that would be really fun. I know that doesn't answer your question directly, but ... yeah, again, I think I'd have to think about Ms. Blanche. Oh, that would be so cool."

"I mean, the list could go on and on and on because I mean, I'm from that world," Fukuhara said when asked if there are any Broadway legends she'd like to see appear in Rise of the Pink Ladies. "That's why I got into this. But I feel like in this world, I think that Kristen Chenoweth would be incredible, right? She would be so cute. But I also have to say, because I was staying on the same floor and I was essentially neighbors with Titus Burgess ... I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' I would love to see him, too. I don't know what he could do or where we could put him, but that would be really fun. I literally saw him with his laundry basket and my jaw dropped. Thank goodness I had my mask on. Otherwise, I would've been so embarrassed. But my eyeballs got bulged out of my head, and then I heard him singing Beyonce one day. Like, 'Oh, you're so good.'"

