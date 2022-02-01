Grease Prequel Series Announces Cast, Starts Production

The Grease franchise has earned a special place in the hearts of countless fans, and it’s expected to get a new addition later this year with Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The prequel project was confirmed to be moving to Paramount+ in 2020, and was eventually ordered to series last summer. Since then, updates surrounding the series have been relatively few and far between — until now. On Monday, Paramount+ officially announced the principal cast for Rise of the Pink Ladies, as production for the ten-episode series is underway in Vancouver. While the series does not currently have a concrete release date, it is expected to debut on Paramount+ later this year.

Rise of the Pink Ladies is a musical series takes place four years before the original “Grease” in 1954. Before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever. The series’ cast will include Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with,” Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television Studios & Paramount Plus Original Scripted Series, said in a statement. “Annabel and Alethea have managed to brilliantly capture the spirit of the iconic beloved classic film which like Rise of the Pink Ladies, is both set in the past but relevant to the present.”

The series will be written executive produced, and showrun by Annabel Oakes, and executive produced by Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey, and Alethea Jones, with Grace Gilroy serving as producer. Jones is set to direct the pilot, as well as two additional episodes of the season. Jamal Sims will be in charge of the series’ choreography, with music from Justin Tranter.

