Grey’s Anatomy Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Season 1 Character for New Episode

Kate Walsh is heading back to Grey’s Anatomy. Walsh announced on social medial on Wednesday that she’s returning to the long-running ABC series as the fan-favorite Dr. Addison Montgomery in the upcoming May 5th episode. Walsh first appeared as Addison, the estranged wife of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) in the Season 1 finale.

“I’m back in uniform and that can only mean one thing…” Walsh captioned a video of herself that she shared to Instagram. She didn’t share any specific details about the upcoming appearance.

After originating the character in Season 1 of Grey’s, Walsh continued on the series through Season 3 before moving on to headline her own spinoff, Private Practice. That series ran for six seasons on ABC between 2007 and 2013. Walsh has already appeared on Grey’s previously this season, having shown up for a two-episode arc back in February. That arc saw Addison return to Seattle to perform a groundbreaking uterine transplant as well as finally make peace with Derek’s death.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy is currently in its 18th season on ABC. The series debuted March 27, 2005 and is the longest running scripted primetime show currently airing on ABC. The network recently revealed that the long-running medical drama will end its 18th season with a two-hour finale on Thursday, May 26th at 8 p.m. ET. The series was renewed for Season 19 back in January after series star Ellen Pompeo signed on for at least one more season. Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. are the only three actors on the series who have starred in all 18 seasons.

“Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation,” said Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, in a press release. “We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.”

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” said Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes. “This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”

“Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that can’t be overstated. Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters,” said executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff. “I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”

Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes and Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu. Rhimes executive producers the series. Betsy Beers is also an executive producer. Debbie Allen, Meg Marinis, and Mark Gordon are executive producers, with Ellen Pompeo for season 19., with Zoanne Clack as medical advisor and executive producer. ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, produces Grey’s Anatomy.