Grey's Anatomy Star Announces Exit From Series With Tease for the Future

Grey's Anatomy has had no shortage of cast exits over its 19 seasons, with the majority of its major characters leaving the series at one point or another. This season, however, the series is saying goodbye to its biggest character and longest-tenured star. Ellen Pompeo is leaving the show after starring in every season as Meredith Grey, the main character and Seattle Grace doctor that the entire show is named after. The midseason premiere in February will be Pompeo's last episode as a series regular on Grey's Anatomy.

This week, Pompeo took the opportunity to say goodbye to Grey's Anatomy. She took to Instagram to share the love she feels for the series, as well as thank all of the fans that have been watching throughout its historic 19-year run.

"I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons," Pompeo wrote in the post. "Through it all... none of it... would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You are all RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!! I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn't your first time on the rollercoaster... you know the show must go on and I'll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE."

Pompeo's exit aligns with Meredith Grey's storyline, which has seen her accept a job in Boston working on Alzheimer's research. This allows Pompeo's beloved character to return any time in the future, as has been the case with other stars that have departed the show.

The winter premiere of Grey's Anatomy will air on ABC on February 23, 2023. The episode is titled "I'll Follow the Sun," and it's already being advertised as a big goodbye to Meredith as she officially leaves for Boston. Coming into Season 19, fans knew that Pompeo would only be around for a handful of episodes, but specific details regarding her departure and how long she would be gone were kept under wraps.

Are you disappointed to see Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey's Anatomy this season? Let us know in the comments!