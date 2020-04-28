Harley Quinn: Batman's Latest Suit Parodies Iron Man in New Clip (Exclusive)

✖

Harley Quinn's second season has taken its irreverent, pop culture-infused humor into a whole new direction -- and it looks like the latest episode will certainly be no exception. Warner Bros. has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from the series' next episode, which is titled "Batman's Back, Man". As the title would suggest, the episode focuses on the return of Bruce Wayne/Batman (Diedrich Bader) -- but not without throwing in a whole other kind of superhero reference. In the clip, which you can check out above, Bruce tries to put on his newest Batsuit in the middle of the night, which turns into an ordeal when pieces of it extravagantly fly around the room, not unlike the armor traditionally worn by Marvel's Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Once Batman gets the suit on (which is complete with an AI named "Monica"), things only get more ridiculous from there. The suit's various gadgets and gizmos help Batman take out some of Two-Face's (Andy Daly) goons, before he engages in a fight with Bane (James Adomian).

Not only is the clip just genuinely hilarious, but it highlights the years of comparisons between Marvel and DC's billionaire superheroes. It also announces Batman's return within the world of Harley Quinn in a pretty significant way, after he was presumed dead during the apocalyptic events of the Season 1 finale.

Harley Quinn has been pretty well-received by fans since the series initially debuted, something that has only grown in its second season. While a third round of episodes has not been officially announced, the evolution of the streaming landscape - particularly, the upcoming launch of HBO Max streaming service - seems to be putting the series in an interesting position.

"We're in a position now where DC Universe is trying to figure out what it wants to do with the show," series writer Justin Halpern previously told ComicBook.com. "There's been rumblings about expanding now that Warner Media has several arms. We're exploring opportunities for other outlets, but nothing's confirmed."

"But as part of the, 'Hey, look at us. We're this little show that's doing pretty well,'" Halpern added. "We have sent a one page... Just not even a synopsis but more of a setup for what could be season three. And so, we have thought about it but that's not to say that it could change entirely once we get a writer's room going, if we are lucky enough to get a third season pickup. It's all to be determined."

New episodes of Harley Quinn debut Fridays exclusively on DC Universe.

