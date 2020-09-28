New Haunting of Bly Manor Video Released by Netflix

The return of the Haunting franchise is almost upon us! The second season of Mike Flanagan's horror anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, will arrive on the streaming service on October 9th. Ahead of its long-awaited debut early next month, Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video to tease what's in store for the second edition of the terrifying series. You can take a look at the new video above!

The Haunting of Bly Manor will aim to recapture the same chilling tone as The Haunting of Hill House, but with an all-new story and totally different characters. That said, some of the actors will return to the series in different roles.

Drawing from the iconic supernatural stories of Henry James, the ensemble drama stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Rahul Kohli, Amelia Eve, T'Nia Miler, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Tahirah Sharif. The series is executive produced by Intrepid Pictures’ Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, along with Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

You can read the official synopsis for The Haunting of Bly Manor below.

"From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone."

The Haunting of Bly Manor will arrive on Netflix on October 9th.

What did you think of Netflix's new behind-the-scenes video? Are you looking forward to checking out The Haunting of Bly Manor next weekend? Let us know in the comments!