HBO Announces "Fifty Years Of First" Brand Campaign to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

HBO is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with a new brand campaign. Titled "Fifty Years Of Firsts," the campaign is meant to spotlight the premium network's history of breaking new TV ground with films, documentaries, dramas, comedies, news, and sports. While HBO is taking this opportunity to celebrate its past, it's also teasing what's to come in the future. A trailer released with the "Fifty Years Of Firsts" campaign begins with the date and time of November 8, 1972 at 7:30 pm EST, which is when HBO became the first premium network.

Other highlights shown include 1972's New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks hockey game, 1975's Ali-Frazier III, aka the "Thrilla in Manila," George Carlin at U.S.C. in 1977, Chris Rock: Bigger & Blacker standup special from 1999, The Larry Sanders Show, Oz, and much more. Sopranos and Curb Your Enthusiasm helped reshape HBO television on Saturday and Sunday nights, the network a destination on the weekends.

"HBO's legacy is one of telling groundbreaking stories. Fifty Years of Firsts celebrates the works of those who elevated the entertainment experience and gives a look ahead from those who will continue to do so in HBO's future," said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max. "We are excited to relive these moments with fans and honor our brilliant storytellers."

For 50 days leading up to the anniversary, HBO will share sneak peeks—including first look trailers, cast and behind-the-scenes photos, unreleased footage, script excerpts, and more—from upcoming HBO Originals. The campaign kicks off today with an exclusive clip from the sixth episode of House of the Dragon, ahead of its September 25th debut. It will also feature exclusives from HBO's new original series The Last of Us, the second season of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, the third season of We're Here, the second season of The White Lotus, the third season of The Righteous Gemstones, the fourth season of Succession, and many more.

HBOMax.com will also have a bespoke page highlighting HBO's past and future during the campaign, while HBO social channels will use #HBO50 to revisit some of its memorable shows, scenes, and characters. It will all culminate on Nover 8th with the HBOwards, a social media award show highlighting the best of HBO's first 50 years.

The HBO Brand hub on HBO Max features a celebratory anniversary tray highlighting 50 iconic HBO series. The hub will rebrand on November 1st to an HBO50 page filled with thematic trays relating back to the anniversary, including selections of unforgettable pilots, hilarious stand-up specials, inclusive storytelling, acclaimed documentaries, films, limited series, and more.

Finally, ten classic and new series will take over the primetime slot (Monday to Friday from 8 pm-11 pm ET/PT) on HBO2 starting October 31st. This gives fans the opportunity to revisit the first three episodes of an essential HBO series per night during the two-week window: True Blood, Sex and the City, The Wire, The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Gilded Age, House of the Dragon, Succession, Barry, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.