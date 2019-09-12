HBO Announces His Dark Materials Premiere Date

HBO will debut their adaptation of Philip Pullman‘s novels His Dark Materials later this year, and now they’ve released a brand new teaser for the show that reveals when fans can finally watch it. HBO’s new teaser spotlights the fantastic cast, which includes James McAvoy and Dafne Keen, and then reveals that fans can catch the premiere of the show on November 4th. That’s not too far away now, so we should start seeing even more footage and teasers from the series in the coming weeks to get fans hyped for the project. You can check out the full teaser for His Dark Materials below, which included the caption “It’s time.#HisDarkMaterials premieres November 4 on @HBO”.

As mentioned previously, His Dark Materials is based on Pullman’s original novel series. The series kicks off with Northern Lights (known as The Golden Compass in the states), and the story follows an orphan named Lyra. Lyra is searching for her friend but ends up uncovering a far-reaching conspiracy, and that story continues in The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series certainly has the material and the talent involved to become a big hit for HBO, and it looks like we don’t have much longer to wait to see if it can meet that potential.

His Dark Materials is directed by Jamie Childs, Tom Hopper, Otto Bathurst, Anthony Byrne, Euros Lyn, William McGregor, and Dawn Shadforth, and is written by Jack Thorne based on the original writings of Philip Pullman. The show stars Dafne Keen (Lyra), Ruth Wilson (Marisa), James McAvoy (Lord Asriel), Lin Manuel Miranda (Lee), Tyler Howitt (Billy), Ian Peck (Cardinal Sturrock), Andrew Scott (Colonel John Parry), Amir Wilson (Will), Ruta Gedmintas (Serafina), and David Suchet (Kaisa).

You can find the official description below.

“His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.”

His Dark Materials hits HBO on November 4th.