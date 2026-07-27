HBO Max Releases Full List of Movies and TV Shows Arriving in August 2026

Believe it or not, July is almost over. San Diego Comic-Con just wrapped up a few days ago and while it’s still unbearably hot in a lot of places, we’re starting to look ahead to fall—or at least the month of August. That means it’s time for streaming platforms to release their list of new movies and television shows arriving for subscribers in the coming month. For HBO Max, August is set to be an exciting month with the arrival of not just an eagerly anticipated DC series, but plenty of other great programs as well.
Videos by ComicBook.com
As you can guess, the most exciting thing coming to HBO Max this August is Lanterns. The long-awaited new series will follow John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) as two space cops who find themselves drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. It’s a series that fans have gotten even more excited about since the release of the official trailer recently. ON the movie side of things, there are some great options as well, with Anne Hathaway’s underrated psychological drama, Mother Mary. Want to see everything that’s coming to HBO Max in August? Read on — we’ve got you covered.
August 1st
Amy
Barbarian
Bells Are Ringing
Billy Budd
Blockers
Epic
Flipper’s New Adventure
Great White Highway (Discovery)
Hall Pass
Hall Pass: Enlarged Edition
Happy Feet Two
It Comes At Night
Macao
Miss Sloane
Mojave
Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
Orphan
Practical Magic
Put A Ring On It: Cheat Hab (OWN)
Quo Vadis
Road House (1989)
Sicario
Smart Money
Stand by Me
Strike Up the Band
Taxi!
The Band Wagon
The Crimson Pirate
The Fighting 69th
The Kennel Murder Case
The Rain People
The Sea Chase
The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm
The Wrong Man
The Yearling
Thresher Shark: Stun to Kill (Discovery)
Tusk
Who’s That Knocking at My Door?
You Can’t Get Away with Murder
August 3rd
Naked And Afraid: Shipwrecked, Season 1 (Discovery)
August 4th
Chopped: Volume 4, Season 64 (Food Network)
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks (HBO Original)
August 6th
Monsters of God (HBO Original)
August 7th
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 1
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 215 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 260 (HGTV)
The Invisible Guest
The Strangers: Chapter 2 (Lionsgate)
August 8th
Belle Collective, Season 8 (OWN)
August 9th
Heart & Hustle: Houston, Season 2 (OWN)
August 10th
Double Lives of Suburban Wives, Season 1 (TLC)
August 11th
The Salisbury Poisonings: A Spy Next Door (CNN Films)
August 12th
Signs of a Psychopath, Season 11 (ID)
August 13th
Building Giants, Season 5 (Science)
Faster With Newbern and Cotten, Season 3
Isadora Moon, Season 1D (Max Original)
Most Extreme Humans, Season 1 (TLC)
August 14th
Normal (Magnolia Pictures)
Whitmer Thomas: Terminal Crew of Dudes (HBO Original)
August 16th
Lanterns, Season 1
August 17th
Thanksgiving (2023)
August 20th
ER: Caught On Camera, Season 1 (TLC)
Expedition X, Season 12 (Discovery)
August 21st
Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 3 (HBO Original)
Mother Mary
August 22nd
Abbott Elementary, Season 5
August 24th
Margarita: Make Your Story Count, Season 3 (Max Original)
August 25th
Ben Sasse is Coming Home: Lessons in Life and Death with Jake Tapper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
August 26th
1000-lb Roomies, Season 2 (TLC)
Bobby’s Triple Threat, Season 5 (Food Network)
Homestead Rescue: Intervention, Season 1 (Discovery)
August 27th
Totally ’90s House, Season 1 (HGTV)
August 28th
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 261 (HGTV)
The Producer, Season 1 (HBO Original)
August 30th
Enter Nowhere
Holla
Knock Knock
The Cabin in the Woods
The Strangers: Chapter 1
The Strangers: Prey at Night
August 31st
Big Burger Battle, Season 1 (Food Network)
The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special (Adult Swim)
What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!