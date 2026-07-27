HBO Max Releases Full List of Movies and TV Shows Arriving in August 2026

Believe it or not, July is almost over. San Diego Comic-Con just wrapped up a few days ago and while it’s still unbearably hot in a lot of places, we’re starting to look ahead to fall—or at least the month of August. That means it’s time for streaming platforms to release their list of new movies and television shows arriving for subscribers in the coming month. For HBO Max, August is set to be an exciting month with the arrival of not just an eagerly anticipated DC series, but plenty of other great programs as well.

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As you can guess, the most exciting thing coming to HBO Max this August is Lanterns. The long-awaited new series will follow John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) as two space cops who find themselves drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. It’s a series that fans have gotten even more excited about since the release of the official trailer recently. ON the movie side of things, there are some great options as well, with Anne Hathaway’s underrated psychological drama, Mother Mary. Want to see everything that’s coming to HBO Max in August? Read on — we’ve got you covered.

August 1st

Amy

Barbarian

Bells Are Ringing

Billy Budd

Blockers

Epic

Flipper’s New Adventure

Great White Highway (Discovery)

Hall Pass

Hall Pass: Enlarged Edition

Happy Feet Two

It Comes At Night

Macao

Miss Sloane

Mojave

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

Orphan

Practical Magic

Put A Ring On It: Cheat Hab (OWN)

Quo Vadis

Road House (1989)

Sicario

Smart Money

Stand by Me

Strike Up the Band

Taxi!

The Band Wagon

The Crimson Pirate

The Fighting 69th

The Kennel Murder Case

The Rain People

The Sea Chase

The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm

The Wrong Man

The Yearling

Thresher Shark: Stun to Kill (Discovery)

Tusk

Who’s That Knocking at My Door?

You Can’t Get Away with Murder

August 3rd

Naked And Afraid: Shipwrecked, Season 1 (Discovery)

August 4th

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 64 (Food Network)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks (HBO Original)

August 6th

Monsters of God (HBO Original)

August 7th

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 1

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 215 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 260 (HGTV)

The Invisible Guest

The Strangers: Chapter 2 (Lionsgate)

August 8th

Belle Collective, Season 8 (OWN)

August 9th

Heart & Hustle: Houston, Season 2 (OWN)

August 10th

Double Lives of Suburban Wives, Season 1 (TLC)

August 11th

The Salisbury Poisonings: A Spy Next Door (CNN Films)

August 12th

Signs of a Psychopath, Season 11 (ID)

August 13th

Building Giants, Season 5 (Science)

Faster With Newbern and Cotten, Season 3

Isadora Moon, Season 1D (Max Original)

Most Extreme Humans, Season 1 (TLC)

August 14th

Normal (Magnolia Pictures)

Whitmer Thomas: Terminal Crew of Dudes (HBO Original)

August 16th

Lanterns, Season 1

August 17th

Thanksgiving (2023)

August 20th

ER: Caught On Camera, Season 1 (TLC)

Expedition X, Season 12 (Discovery)

August 21st

Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 3 (HBO Original)

Mother Mary

August 22nd

Abbott Elementary, Season 5

August 24th

Margarita: Make Your Story Count, Season 3 (Max Original)

August 25th

Ben Sasse is Coming Home: Lessons in Life and Death with Jake Tapper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

August 26th

1000-lb Roomies, Season 2 (TLC)

Bobby’s Triple Threat, Season 5 (Food Network)

Homestead Rescue: Intervention, Season 1 (Discovery)

August 27th

Totally ’90s House, Season 1 (HGTV)

August 28th

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 261 (HGTV)

The Producer, Season 1 (HBO Original)

August 30th

Enter Nowhere

Holla

Knock Knock

The Cabin in the Woods

The Strangers: Chapter 1

The Strangers: Prey at Night

August 31st

Big Burger Battle, Season 1 (Food Network)

The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special (Adult Swim)

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