New Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera Series Announced for HBO Max

HBO Max announced its first batch of original movies and television shows on Tuesday, showing fans what they can look forward to on their upcoming streaming service. The content ranges wildly from new comedy series to original movies, to even a few DC Comics-inspired series thrown in. The announcement also included a slew of kids and family programming — including a few based around some beloved franchises. During HBO’s massive presentation, it was announced that the streaming service will be home to new series and specials centered around both the Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera libraries of characters.

These will include Looney Tunes Cartoons, a series which will embody “the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts”. These will partner characters in their “classic pairings”, in what is described as “simple, gag-driven, and visually vibrant” stories. The series will consist of eighty eleven-minute episodes, which will feature animated shorts of varying lengths and even holiday-themed special episodes. Looney Tunes Cartoons will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation, with a voice cast that includes Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman, and Bob Bergen. Pete Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa) and Sam Register serve as executive producers.

Also among the new shows is Jellystone, an animated comedy series following the Hannna-Barbera characters residing within the titular town. Jellystone is described as a charming place where your favorite Hanna-Barbera characters live, work and play together…but, at the same time, can’t help but stir up trouble for one another. Expected to appear on the show are Yogi Bear, Boo-Boo, Augie Doggie, Doggie Daddy, Ruff, Yakky Doodle, Shag Rugg, Jabberjaw, El Kabong, Top Cat, Captain Caveman, Cindy Bear, Mildew Wolf, Pixie and Dixie and Mr. Jinks, Peter Potamus, Snagglepuss, Magilla Gorilla and more. The series is executive produced by C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder) and Sam Register.

HBO Max will also feature a library of 250 Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies animated shorts, which initially aired from 1930-1969. Fan-favorite Hanna-Barbera adaptations will also be included, such as The Flintstones and The Jetsons, Josie and the Pussycats, Popeye, Scooby and Scrappy Doo, and Yogi Bear.

Also among the list is Tooned Out, a live-action/animated hybrid from iconic director Robert Zemeckis and executive producer Jared Stern. The series, which is described in a similar vein to Zemeckis’ Who Framed Roger Rabbit, will follow Mac, who starts seeing iconic cartoon characters that help him get through a rough patch in life. Tig N’ Seek and The Fungies!, which were reportedly initially developed for Cartoon Network, will also be joining the roster.

“As we build and expand our kids and family programming slate, we’re re-introducing some of the most cherished and iconic characters and creating new animated friends to fall in love with,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT and truTV, said in a statement. “These new series from the talented teams at Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios are sure to become instant classics.”

“We are stewards for some of the greatest animated characters of all time,” Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation, added. “And for every new series with these characters, our starting point is to always focus on what made these characters so beloved in the first place. With Looney Tunes Cartoons and Jellystone, our artists have captured the timeless charm of these characters to create cartoons we know that kids and parents will love watching together.”

“Our artist and creator-driven approach to content has always been at the heart of what we do best,” Rob Sorcher, Chief Content Officer, Cartoon Network Studios, said. “It has been a natural evolution to expand our studio lens and bring a wider array of animation talent to this exciting new platform.”

HBO Max is set to launch in May of 2020.