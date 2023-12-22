HBO Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3

The soap opera of The Gilded Age is far from over. On Thursday, HBO confirmed that the fan-favorite series has been renewed for an upcoming third season, which will air at a later date. The Gilded Age returned for its sophomore season earlier this year, and quickly became buzzed-about on social media through its season finale, which aired on Dec. 17th.

"We're so proud of what Julian Fellowes and The Gilded Age family have achieved," Francesca Orsi, HBO Programming EVP and head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said in a statement. "From the costumes to the production design and performances, the show has captivated so many week after week. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we are thrilled to continue this grand tale for a third season."

"There is much more story to tell with The Gilded Age," Erin Underhill, Universal Television president, added. "We're delighted that HBO is giving fans another season of Julian Fellowes' incredible storytelling. The cast and crew put so much of their heart and soul into the last two seasons, and we're so proud that all this hard work is paying off with another season…you won't want to miss what's next!"

What Is The Gilded Age Season 2 About?

Season 2 of the period drama picks up on Easter morning 1883, during a time of great economic change and conflict between the old ways and new systems as the American class system is tested. With Bertha Russell's bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected, she challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system — not only securing her place in Society, but setting herself up to potentially take a leading role in it. As George Russell takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh, Marian continues her journey to find her way in the world in the Brook House while secretly teaching at a girls school. Ada begins a new courtship and unsurprisingly, Agnes approves of none of it. The Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery in Brooklyn, and Peggy taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune at the NY Globe.

The ensemble cast of The Gilded Age includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran, Taissa Farmiga, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Page, Harry Richardson, Taylor Richardson, Blake Ritson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, John Douglas Thompson, Ashlie Atkinson, Laura Benanti, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ward Horton, Matilda Lawler and Robert Sean Leonard.

