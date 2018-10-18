‘High School Musical’ TV Series Casts Joshua Bassett in Lead Role

Disney’s upcoming High School Musical television series has just found its first star.

According to Deadline, Joshua Bassett has reportedly been cast as Ricky in High School Musical: The Musical, the upcoming live-action series that is headed to Disney’s streaming service.

Ricky is a cynical but charming high school junior who launches a bold plan to win back his ex-girlfriend Nini – by auditioning to star opposite her in the school’s production of High School Musical. A previously-released casting description for Ricky can be found below.

“A snarky sweetheart, a B-minus student, and our star. Ricky’s been dating fellow junior Nini for a year. When she unexpectedly breaks up with Ricky, he launches a bold plan to get Nini back — by auditioning to star opposite her in the school’s production of High School Musical. Ricky’s class-clowning covers a deep fear that he’s not actually great at anything, except coasting by on charm. Constantly attempting get-rich-quick schemes with best friend and fellow skater Big Red. Stays up too late bingeing GoPro stunt videos on YouTube. Voted ‘Most likely to sleep through his alarm.’”

“Joshua’s interpretation of the Ricky character was brilliant – funny, winning and, at the same time, uniquely vulnerable.” Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement. “The audience is going to love watching this charismatic young actor put his stamp on this next chapter of the High School Musical franchise.”

“As someone whose childhood was shaped by the cultural phenomenon that is High School Musical, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to tell this story,” Bassett said. “Go Wildcats!”

Bassett’s filmography includes Stuck in the Middle, Lethal Weapon, and Game Shakers.

As the name suggests, High School Musical: The Musical will follows a group of high school students who stage a performance of High School Musical for their fall theater production, only to realize that as much drama happens offstage as onstage. Every episode will include a new rendition of a beloved song from High School Musical as well as an original song.

Disney’s streaming service will reportedly launch in late 2019.