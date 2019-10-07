His Dark Materials Full Trailer Reveals the Golden Compass

We’re less than a month away from the release of His Dark Materials, and HBO and BBC just released an epic new trailer to celebrate. The video, which you can check out above, takes viewers through the multiverse of Phillip Pullman’s iconic book series, and even showcases the iconic Golden Compass. The object, which was inspired by a line in Paradise Lost, has been adapted in several different ways since the books were initially published.

His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen (Logan) as Lyra Belacqua, Ruth Wilson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout) as Marisa Coulter, James McAvoy (Split, X-Men: Dark Phoenix) as Lord Asriel, Clarke Peters (The Wire) as Dr. Carne, and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) as Lee Scoresby.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re not twisting it, but we are modernizing it a little bit, making it feel a little bit more accessible.” director Otto Bathurst told Metro UK last year. “The books are quite Victoriana in their fantasy, but it’s pretty on the nose – there are a lot of fans of that book and it’s a great book so why mess with it?”

The description of the series can be found below:

“Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.”

What do you think of the newest trailer for His Dark Materials? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

His Dark Materials will be released on HBO on November 4th.