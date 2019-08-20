Hot Topic Launches a SpongeBob SquarePants Streetwear Collection

Nickelodeon’s beloved SpongeBob SquarePants animated series is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and Hot Topic is getting in on the festivities with an exclusive streetwear-inspired collection. If you’re down to wear the hottest / wettest styles from the streets of Bikini Bottom, you can shop the entire collection right here (with a 20% discount no less) while it lasts.

The Hot Topic x SpongeBob SquarePants collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, boxers, pajama pants, and more – but the standout items are definitely this sublimation bomber jacket, the imagination denim skirtall, and the pineapple mini backpack. Jump on these items while you can – especially while the sale is on.

On a related note, Nickelodeon, Nike, and Kyrie Irving’s SpongeBob SquarePants 20th anniversary capsule collection launched earlier this month, and it included shoe designs based on SpongeBob, Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, Sandy Cheeks, and Mr. Krabs. Not surprisingly, they sold out in the blink of an eye – but all hope is not lost. You can still grab many of the styles right here on eBay if you’re willing to pay the markups.

From Nike:

“In 1999, the world fell in love with an incurably optimistic sponge. 20 years, over 200 episodes and countless memes later, SpongeBob SquarePants continues to inspire joy, connecting with generations of super-fans, like Kyrie Irving. In collaboration with Nickelodeon, the Kyrie x SpongeBob SquarePants collection celebrates Kyrie’s love for one of television’s most memorable shows and cultural phenomenon bringing Bikini Bottom to the basketball court…and beyond!”

“What makes our collaboration with Kyrie and Nike so special is that we are celebrating SpongeBob’s 20th Anniversary with one of SpongeBob’s biggest genuine fans,” said Jose Castro, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Collaborations, VNCP. “Everything from the characters Kyrie chose and how they were designed into the line was done from a true fan’s perspective, and it shows. The sneakers, clothes and accessories became extensions of SpongeBob’s world, and we know fans everywhere will love this collection, just as much as we loved creating it with Kyrie.”

