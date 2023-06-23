ComicBook Nation: House of the Dragon & Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Review, Marvel's Fantastic Four Director

CB Nation has DRAGON FEVER! We break down whether House of the Dragon redeems the disappointing ending of Game of Thrones while breaking into anime with our Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie review! DC Movies take another hit while breaking news Hits that Marvel's WandaVision director is now doing Fantastic Four. PLUS: She-Hulk episode 2!

In his review of House of the Dragon, ComicBook.com critic Jamie Lovett says the show's first five episodes definitely redeem the disappointing ending of Game of Thrones with a thrilling return to Westeros:

I thought myself done with Game of Thrones, and I hardly think I'm the only one. Between the clumsily executed final season of the HBO series and the seemingly endless wait for The Winds of Winter, I was content to leave George R.R. Martin's fantasy universe -- which I had once been mildly obsessed with -- behind for good. I may even have been subconsciously rooting for House of the Dragon -- HBO's first Game of Thrones spinoff -- to fail that, I might not have to become reinvested in that world. I hadn't even finished watching the first episode of House of the Dragon before I realized that was no longer the case. All it took was one shot of a dragon gliding over King's Landing backed by Ramin Djawadi's score to hook me. By the end of the episode, I was again under Westeros' spell.

