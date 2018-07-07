‘House of Cards’ Fans Still Clashing Over Kevin Spacey Firing

House of Cards is set to release its sixth season with Robin Wright as the sole lead, but Kevin Spacey supporters are still not happy about it.

Spacey, who played lead character Frank Underwood, was fired from the Netflix political drama after numerous allegations of sexual assault and harassment were levied against him. The show’s upcoming sixth season was then re-written to solely focus on Wright’s character, Claire Underwood.

The Netflix political drama released a new Wright-centric teaser on Wednesday, and Spacey loyalists filed into the replies to bash the show’s new direction.

Most went with the frank message that without Spacey’s character, they will not stream the show upon its release.

“If there’s no Frank Underwood I will not be watching!” one fan wrote.

Many of the replies harkened back to an “innocent until proven guilty,” argument, saying that Spacey should not be punished unless he is convicted of a crime. Some also argued that he could be redeemed for his actions.

“We all agree that any sort of abuse is not tolerable, but they should’ve gave a second chance to Kevin Spacey, to prove he’s a better man,” one viewer wrote.

While some Spacey supporters said they will not be watching, most argued that Wright is more than capable of acting and pulling off a compelling performance. However many argued that she could not carry the acclaimed series on her own.

“Robin Wright is great. She really is. But she’s no Kevin Spacey,” one fan wrote. “Without him, the heart has been ripped out of this show.”

However, the replies were not all framed against the series. Some spoke up for Wright, condemned Spacey’s actions and supported Netflix’s decision to fire the disgraced actor.

“I’m actually looking forward to this season without Frank,” one fan wrote. “The fact that nearly 20 men have credibly accused Spacey of harassment and assault would have made the show unwatchable for me. Wright should be great as the sole lead. Almost wish it wasn’t the final season.”

Another added, “This is MY President!!,” referring to Claire, who replaced Frank as President at the end of season 6.

All episodes of House of Cards are currently streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Netflix / David Giesbrecht