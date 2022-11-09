HBO Submits 12 House of the Dragon Actors for Awards Consideration

Game of Thrones spent several years as a frontrunner for numerous acting awards, with its all-star casting often taking home gold on an annual basis. Prequel series House of the Dragon could do the same, but fans have been wondering how the various actors on the show would be categorized. Given the ensemble nature of the cast, and the fact that some actors only played their roles for half the season, it was difficult to predict which performers would run as leads and which would run as supporting players. Now, a few weeks after the show's Season 1 finale, we know how HBO will choose to submit its stars.

According to Gold Derby, 12 House of the Dragon actors have been submitted for acting awards by HBO, two of them as leads and 10 as supporting performers. Emma D'Arcy, who began playing Rhaenyra Targaryen in the show's sixth episode, is actually being campaigned as Lead Actress. Paddy Considine, the actor behind King Viserys Targaryen, is being campaigned for Lead Actor.

When it comes to the Supporting Actor categories, HBO is submitting Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), Matthew Needham (Lord Larys Strong), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), and Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon). For Supporting Actress, the network is submitting Milly Alcock (young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen), Emily Carey (young Alicent Hightower), Olivia Cooke (adult Alicent Hightower), and Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria).

Will There Be More Game of Thrones Spinoffs?

HBO has had all sorts of different Game of Thrones projects in development for years, but only two have actually made it to production. One series shot a pilot but was ultimately scrapped by HBO. The other is House of the Dragon. Given the success of the latter, it should come as no surprise that HBO is looking to make more shows in that franchise.

"I think probably the next thing would be [House of the Dragon] season two," said Bloys. "I try not to comment too much [on] development, so there's not a whole lot to say, other than when we find the story that George is happy with and we're happy with, we'll move forward."