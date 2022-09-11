Who Dies in House of the Dragon Episode 4?

The third episode of House of the Dragon concluded with Daemon Targaryen winning his battle with the Crabfeeder in the Stepstones. Acting without the King's command, Daemon and Corlys went to war with the Crabfeeders forces in an effort to free up their trade routes and eliminate a dangerous enemy. Daemon did just that by cutting down the Crabfeeder and proving his might. Now, with the fourth episode of the series set to debut, fans are wondering if more devastation could be on the way.

The fourth episode of House of the Dragon is titled "King of the Narrow Sea," which likely refers to Daemon, following his victory in the Stepstones. The title of "king," even if used in jest, could put a target on Daemon's back. The character seems to be a vital figure to the overall story, so he's likely safe, but there's never a good time to say never when it comes to the Game of Thrones franchise.

When it comes to a major death in the fourth episode, one character likely comes to mind for all fans: King Viserys. It's only a matter of time before the King of Westeros ends his reign and vacates the throne.

When Will King Viserys Die?

Over the past couple of weeks, viewers have seen the health of Viserys in a steep decline. He has a sickness that is eating away at his body, resulting in the loss of multiple fingers in the third episode. Things are only going to get worse for Viserys as time goes on, making the debate about his heir even more compelling.

At some point, there will be a time jump that sees new actors come in for Rhaenyra and Alicent, officially beginning their stories as adults on the show. That change will likely coincide with the death of King Viserys. The two events will at least take place around the same place in the Targaryen timeline.

So there's always a chance we could see King Viserys die in the fourth episode, though he's probably got a little more time on the show. Either way, it will be coming in the near future.

