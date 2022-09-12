House of the Dragon Episode 5 Trailer Sets Up Another Bloody Game of Thrones Wedding

There's another bloody wedding making its way to the world of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon isn't going to have a devastating Red Wedding situation on its hands, but there is trouble brewing for some characters as they try to celebrate an upcoming wedding. The trailer for the show's fifth episode was released on Sunday, following the debut of episode four, and it teases another wedding gone wrong.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon. Continue reading at your own risk...

At the end of the fourth episode of House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra is told that she will have to marry Laenor Velaryon in an effort to fortify their two houses. By marrying those two, the strongest houses in the realm will have another link between them, and Rhaenyra's claim to the throne will become even stronger.

The preview for episode five shows a glimpse of the festivities surrounding Rhaenyra and Laenor's betrothal, and things don't seem to be going well for everyone involved. Tempers are seen flaring and fights break out, with some men being thrown over tables filled with food.

There's no telling exactly what starts this conflict. We also don't yet know if it occurs at the wedding itself, or just one of the celebrations surrounding the wedding. What we do know, however, is that things will get violent ahead of the nuptials between Rhaenyra and Laenor.

One of the scenes in the trailer shows Ser Criston Cole fighting with another man, seemingly beating him while he's already on the ground. While we don't have context to that altercation yet, Criston and Rhaenyra do have an intimate connection. The pair slept together in the fourth episode, so Criston has seemingly become more than just Rhaenyra's bodyguard. That could easily become a reason for him to get in a fight at her wedding, a wedding that she has made clear she'd prefer not happen.

Regardless, all of the violence in the trailer looks to have come from a few fights amongst men. This isn't a Red Wedding situation where an entire group is ambushed and slaughtered as part of a premeditated attack.

What did you think of the new episode of House of the Dragon? Let us know in the comments!