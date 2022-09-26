House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy

By Kofi Outlaw

House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show. 

However, as we quickly discovered, ten years wasn't enough time to change all that much when it comes to drama in Westeros. There was fire, blood, and bastards galore – and Game of Thrones fans were left feeling like they need a whole time jump through years of therapy in order to deal! 

HBO Is Paying For This Therapy

House of the Dragon viewers are looking for who in HBO HR they should be forwarding their therapy bills to. We'l keep you updated.

Bad Romance Only

Don't come to House of the Dragon hoping for advice on forming healthy and functional relationships. This is NOT that show.

Why Do Good Dads Die Quick?

No one walks away from either Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon without some serious daddy issues, apparently.

Art Thou The Daddy?

Seriously, Maury would've made serious bank running his show in King's Landing. So many bastards to work with!

Long Live(?) The King

Pretty soon fans are going to stop asking when is King Viserys going to die and start demanding that he does – lest we all continue to get grossed out.

Barely Holding On

Yeah, hope nobody was counting on House of the Dragon being comfort viewing. Because that's clearly not happening.

Only Pain

Viewers taking pleasure in their own and discomfort is what the Game of Thrones franchise is all about.

Will Smith Vibes

Really puts that whole Oscars slap into perspective, right? Others might say Ser Criston got back the Karma that had been coming for 10 years.

The Wrong Man Died

Others might say Ser Criston got hit with Karma that had been coming for 10 years, and deserved to be the one burning at the end.

10 Years of Trauma

Daemon was clearly left feeling some kind of way after the fallout of Rhaenyra's wedding.

Hater of the Year - 2022

Royal-level hater here. Some fans have been hating her on her with passion, all along.

RIP to the Baddest Dragon Rider

Lady Laena is about to become the Boba Fett of House of the Dragon: only here a brief time but already an I C O N.

Did Daemon Dirty


House of the Dragon clearly cut a scene in which Daemon Targaryen comforted his twin daughters after the death of the their mother Lady Laena

Prince Creep Targaryen

The word "prince" in Game of Thrones is synonymous with the words "creepy AF."

Who Is The Dragon Thief?

The preview for House of the Dragon Episode 7 already has fans theory wheels turning...

