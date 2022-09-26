House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy
House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
However, as we quickly discovered, ten years wasn't enough time to change all that much when it comes to drama in Westeros. There was fire, blood, and bastards galore – and Game of Thrones fans were left feeling like they need a whole time jump through years of therapy in order to deal!
HBO Is Paying For This Therapy
I am traumatized. #HouseOfTheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/F1HZZFbp5q— Mix of Peralta&Tribbiani⁷ | Daemyra shipper (@heather_for_Tae) September 26, 2022
THERAPY BILLS ON THE WAY HBO#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/GW3yrTBSf7— Teo (@t3oo__) September 26, 2022
HBO !! I’ll send you my therapy bills #HouseOfTheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/TtdOGkCkv3— Ivy 🕯open for commissions (@iiveyth) September 26, 2022
House of the Dragon viewers are looking for who in HBO HR they should be forwarding their therapy bills to. We'l keep you updated.
Bad Romance Only
Me: I can't wait to see the start of Harwin Strong and Rhaenyra's relationship, and how it developed— r.a.y_ane #TeamRhaenyra (@e_u_r_a_y_a_n_e) September 26, 2022
HBO:#HouseOfTheDragon#HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/2exibf2VEM
So you're telling me that I had to watch Viserys fuck Alicent, but I'm not going to watch Harwin fuck Rhaenyra#HouseOfTheDragon#HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/NkLeHERmuP— r.a.y_ane #TeamRhaenyra (@e_u_r_a_y_a_n_e) September 26, 2022
Don't come to House of the Dragon hoping for advice on forming healthy and functional relationships. This is NOT that show.
Why Do Good Dads Die Quick?
Taken too soon. RIP Best baby daddy in #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/TwIjxczu65— JSrunner☮️ (@JMarthrunner) September 26, 2022
No one walks away from either Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon without some serious daddy issues, apparently.
Art Thou The Daddy?
this man would have loved kings landing#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/bGgA7qWjsi— i like birds (@midsommar_stan) September 26, 2022
Seriously, Maury would've made serious bank running his show in King's Landing. So many bastards to work with!
Long Live(?) The King
Viserys out here looking like Pintel from Pirates of the Caribbean #HouseOfTheDragon #DemDragons #HOTD pic.twitter.com/H37fLmA45L— Zechs Merquise (@bwoceo) September 26, 2022
Pretty soon fans are going to stop asking when is King Viserys going to die and start demanding that he does – lest we all continue to get grossed out.
Barely Holding On
Mood after watching those two deaths this episode #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/uNrZlShNxb— 🤌🏼 (@dchatsrubbish) September 26, 2022
Yeah, hope nobody was counting on House of the Dragon being comfort viewing. Because that's clearly not happening.
Only Pain
Omg HotD pic.twitter.com/tt0JgxeM8Q— wanda 🔮 (@heywandergirl) September 26, 2022
Viewers taking pleasure in their own and discomfort is what the Game of Thrones franchise is all about.
Will Smith Vibes
this is what some people act like Will Smith did to Chris Rock at the Oscars #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/latvisAzu9— 𝙂𝙪𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙚 (@finaI_girI) September 26, 2022
Really puts that whole Oscars slap into perspective, right? Others might say Ser Criston got back the Karma that had been coming for 10 years.
The Wrong Man Died
men are soo#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/YrQgBDakYs— łey (@scrpiomood) September 26, 2022
Others might say Ser Criston got hit with Karma that had been coming for 10 years, and deserved to be the one burning at the end.
10 Years of Trauma
Daemon from wanting the comforts of home, to not longing for it. This man was scarred for 10 years.#HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/ELsW6pa6Cq— 🐣 (@gonlyb) September 26, 2022
Daemon was clearly left feeling some kind of way after the fallout of Rhaenyra's wedding.
Hater of the Year - 2022
Bro she gotta be the biggest hater in #GOT history your still mad 10yrs later #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/b5wydWzRSM— Mushyhpg (@Mushyhpg1) September 26, 2022
Me because episode 1 & I knew she was someone you couldn't trust 😠 https://t.co/s1UbeepfPM— Corinnah518 🌻 (@corinnah518) September 26, 2022
What not getting a hoe phase does to a person #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/ZlEeUeTIG4— Sanguinet...SHUT THE FUCK UP (@kwabena_2k) September 26, 2022
Royal-level hater here. Some fans have been hating her on her with passion, all along.
RIP to the Baddest Dragon Rider
This was so hard to watch, Laena deserved so much better 😭 #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/ILdeA6dLak— House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) September 26, 2022
No but why did they have to do the baddest so dirty #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/Pi4S8FNVNR— isaac (@isaac_dhx) September 26, 2022
*cries in high valyrian* 😭 #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/Nb5xELsEKg— K (@kevinrmp__) September 26, 2022
Vhagar in that scene… probably#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/jF5do3hyqe— S’ALL GONE (@atluhscom) September 26, 2022
Lady Laena is about to become the Boba Fett of House of the Dragon: only here a brief time but already an I C O N.
Did Daemon Dirty
they did daemon dirty here by cutting the scene where he gives comfort to his daughters. MY MAN LOVES HIS FAMILY, don't y'all ever say otherwise #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/MRgLO3zdOq— ruby | hotd spoilers (@fortargaryen) September 26, 2022
Genuinely so upset this got cut, we all wanted to see Daemon being a loving and caring father so bad #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/iKPZC6fn7b— House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) September 26, 2022
House of the Dragon clearly cut a scene in which Daemon Targaryen comforted his twin daughters after the death of the their mother Lady Laena
Prince Creep Targaryen
I just knew Alicent was going to raise that kid to be a fucking gross weirdo. 😭 #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/aGeO2IdI9H— 𝙂𝙪𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙚 (@finaI_girI) September 26, 2022
alicent: one day you will be our king!
aegon:#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/IEIYB9DeOz— 𝖈 (@postchae) September 26, 2022
The word "prince" in Game of Thrones is synonymous with the words "creepy AF."
Who Is The Dragon Thief?
Who stole Vhagar? My boldest prediction is that it was lil Aemond … I don’t support his team BUT it would make sense #HouseOftheDragon pic.twitter.com/oeUv1gftQG— Kye Davies (@TVandme__) September 26, 2022
The preview for House of the Dragon Episode 7 already has fans theory wheels turning...