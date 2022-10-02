Who Dies in House of the Dragon Episode 7?

A brand new episode of House of the Dragon is upon us, and that means we need to be prepared to say goodbye to some beloved TV characters. This series, like Game of Thrones before it, does not hold back when it comes to character deaths. The last episode alone saw two fan-favorite characters lose their lives after only being on the screen for a short time. This week, there's a chance the same type of thing could happen again.

Laena Velaryon died by the fire of her very own dragon last week, and two of three men in House Strong were burned alive at Harrenhal, thanks to the work of Larys. The stage is set for even more carnage in the seventh episode of the series, and George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood book lays out the potential road map.

House of the Dragon's seventh episode, "Driftmark," could easily be the last time fans see Laenor Velaryon, King Consort and husband to Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. In Fire & Blood, siblings Laena and Laenor are killed within a year of one another. Laenor is betrayed by his lover, Ser Qarl Correy, who is then killed by Daemon Targaryen. It's never officially revealed in the book if Daemon was behind the death or if Qarl acted on his own accord. What we do know, however, is that Laenor's days on House of the Dragon are probably numbered.

With Laena gone, Daemon sees a clear path to the Iron Throne by marrying his niece, Rhaenyra, as has been his goal for some time on the series. Laenor remains the last thing standing in his way.

All of these events are leading to the eventual Dance of Dragons — the war between Rhaenyra and Aegon II. In order for that war to take place, Viserys has to die. He's been having a rough go of things throughout the series to this point, but he actually seems to be slightly healthier after the time jump. He's definitely older and dealing with more issues, but the disease that was killing him a decade prior doesn't appear to be having the same effect that it once did.

Characters on the show and fans watching at home have both been awaiting the death of Viserys for weeks now. At this point, it seems like he may make it to the end of the season, but it wouldn't be a total shock to see him go in this week's episode, given how quickly the series has been moving.

Who do you think will die in Sunday's episode of House of the Dragon? Let us know in the comments!