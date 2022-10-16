Who Dies in House of the Dragon Episode 9?

There are just two episodes left in the first season of House of the Dragon, and fans are expecting hell to break loose at some point very soon. Game of Thrones made a habit out of delivering massive, often deadly moments in the penultimate episodes of a season, and there's a good chance its prequel series could follow the same structure. If that's the case, Sunday's new episode could be a devastating one.

The ninth episode of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," picks up after the death of King Viserys Targaryen. As many already know, the King's death is the catalyst for the deadly war known throughout Game of Thrones history as the Dance of the Dragons. The battle for control of the Iron Throne is officially about to begin, and that means some important deaths are on the way.

George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood lays out the entire history of the Dance of the Dragons. If that road map is followed to the letter, we have an idea of who could be the next to go on House of the Dragon. Lucerys Velaryon, Rhaenyra's second son, is killed by his uncle, Aemond Targaryen, at Storm's End before any real battles actually began. This is the first real bloodshed in the book, so fans will likely be waiting to see it play out on-screen. What we don't know, however, is whether or not the series is ready for that event this season. It could happen on Sunday night, or it could wait until next week's finale.

What Happened to Corlys Velaryon?

Another name on the minds of fans is Lord Corlys Velaryon, who was absent last week after suffering a "grave" injury during a battle in the Stepstones. The injury wasn't shown on-screen, so there's no way for viewers to tell exactly how bad it was. Some believe he could be on the way out.

If House of the Dragon follows Fire & Blood to the letter, Corlys still has a lot of story left. However, we've already seen the show swerve from the source material in a major way, so there's no reason to believe it couldn't happen again. The death of Corlys isn't likely, but it can't be completely ruled out.

Is Viserys Really Dead?

We can go ahead and put this one to rest. Even though the camera cut before anyone could "see" Viserys die at the end of last week's episode, the preview for "The Green Council" confirmed that he had died. This isn't meant to be some big fake-out for the audience. Viserys is not coming back at any point.

Who do you think is the next to go in House of the Dragon? Let us know in the comments!