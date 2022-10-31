House of the Dragon Fans Are Bummed About Sunday Nights Without New Episodes
For the first time since August, Sunday night is without any dragons. HBO's hit Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, spent 10 straight weeks establishing itself as a TV and streaming behemoth. Every Sunday night saw another new episode dominate the social conversation and bring huge ratings to HBO. Last week, however, the first season of the series came to a close. That makes October 30th the first Sunday night in a long time without a new House of the Dragon episode, and fans are really bummed about it.
After spending more than a couple of months with Rhaenyra Targaryen, Daemon Targaryen, Alicent Hightower, and Corlys Velaryon, fans of the show no longer have any new episodes to watch. Instead, they took to Twitter to share their pain with others.
Sunday night saw House of the Dragon fans flood social media with gifs, memes, and all sorts of jokes about the pain of seeing a weekend come to a close without a new episode.
You can check out some of the biggest tweets from House of the Dragon's first week off below!
Just Realized
prevnext
I just realized there's no #HouseOfTheDragon episode tonight, and we probably have to wait until 2024 for season 2 pic.twitter.com/8YdbmkioRl— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) October 31, 2022
What Now?
prevnext
Me looking for what to watch when there's no House Of The Dragon tonight.#HouseOfTheDragonHBO#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/meUcEjl0bu— ☬ 𝕻𝖆𝖚𝖑𝖎𝖞𝖊𝖉 ☬ (@Pauliyed_) October 31, 2022
Pain
prevnext
First Sunday without #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/T819JQJTMZ— Free Folk Memes (@FreeFolkMemes) October 30, 2022
Nothing New
prevnext
No new episodes of #HouseOfTheDragon tonight 😩 pic.twitter.com/o9vE0XWFgn— out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 30, 2022
Sad Noises
prevnext
No new #HouseOfTheDragon episode tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Xs5Bj00v4I— House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) October 29, 2022
Patience
prevnext
Me waiting for the new episode of #HouseOfthedragon tonight pic.twitter.com/xl8l2MXq4Q— Greens (@greenshotd) October 30, 2022
Sigh
prevnext
We should be getting ready to watch a new episode right now, sigh #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/i4E6fWAZ3k— House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) October 30, 2022
Tears
prevnext
It’s NOT #HouseOfTheDragon Sunday pic.twitter.com/uNUbc6NHsU— House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) October 30, 2022
Where Are the Dragons?
prevnext
Me facing with the first Sunday without #HouseoftheDragon … pic.twitter.com/GWaM4ChTiL— LaTonya Starks (@lkstarks) October 30, 2022
Disgust
prev
No new episode tomorrow: 😭😭#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/nDXFC5ioDQ— House of the Dragon News 🔥 (@HOTDNewsHBO) October 29, 2022