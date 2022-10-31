House of the Dragon Fans Are Bummed About Sunday Nights Without New Episodes

For the first time since August, Sunday night is without any dragons. HBO's hit Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, spent 10 straight weeks establishing itself as a TV and streaming behemoth. Every Sunday night saw another new episode dominate the social conversation and bring huge ratings to HBO. Last week, however, the first season of the series came to a close. That makes October 30th the first Sunday night in a long time without a new House of the Dragon episode, and fans are really bummed about it.

After spending more than a couple of months with Rhaenyra Targaryen, Daemon Targaryen, Alicent Hightower, and Corlys Velaryon, fans of the show no longer have any new episodes to watch. Instead, they took to Twitter to share their pain with others.

Sunday night saw House of the Dragon fans flood social media with gifs, memes, and all sorts of jokes about the pain of seeing a weekend come to a close without a new episode.

You can check out some of the biggest tweets from House of the Dragon's first week off below!