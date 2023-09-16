House of the Dragon Season 2 Premiere Title Reportedly Revealed and It's Deadly

Production on Season 2 of HBO's Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, is nearing its conclusion and while the series isn't expected to return until sometime in 2024, fans may not have to wait for some major information about the Season 2 premiere: it's reported episode title. According to Redanian Intelligence, the title for the Season 2 opener of House of the Dragon will be "A Son for A Son," suggesting that things will pick up pretty quickly from the stunning and devastating conclusion of Season 1.

In the first season of House of the Dragon, things ended with the death of Rhaenrya's son, Lucerys Velaryon at the hands of Prince Aemond and his dragon, Vhagar. In the books by George R.R. Martin, following the death, Daemon Targaryen sent Rhaenyra a letter reading "An eye for an eye, a son for a son. Lucerys will be avenged." The letter, in turn, led to the duo Blood and Cheese infiltrating the Red Keep to kill one of Aegon's sons — something they were successful at doing it. If the series follows the books — and we do know that Sam C. Wilson and Mark Stobbart are set to play Blood and Cheese — it seems that we could be getting that dramatic turn right out of the gate.

What Do We Know About Season 2 of House of the Dragon?

While the season premiere title is just a report at this time and has not been confirmed, there are a few things that we do know about the second season of the series. We do know that the second season will pick up from the first, something that showrunner Ryan Condal spoke about earlier this year.

"I'm excited to pick up where we left off," Condal said (per Deadline). "Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We've always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I'm really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."

We also know that Season 2 will go deeper into the coming war between Rhaenyra and Alicent's factions, something that is a major part of Martin's written work.

"House of the Dragon has returned," Condal said in a statement when Season 2 began production. "We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can't wait to share what we have in store."

How Was House of The Dragon Able to Continue Production Despite the SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strikes?

The series is able to continue filming in the U.K. as its actors — who are also from the U.K. — are working under contract with a local union, Equity. The series also reportedly had completed scripts for the season ready ahead of the WGA strike.

"The second season of House of the Dragon started filming April 11 and will continue in London and Wales," franchise creator George R.R. Martin previously revealed. "The scripts for the eight S2 episodes were all finished months ago, long before the strike began. Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc. There will be no further revisions. The writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast and crew... and of course the dragons."

