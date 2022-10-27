House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date Gets Bad News From HBO Boss

Immediately after the first season of House of the Dragon ended on Sunday night, fans of the Game of Thrones prequel series were already asking when the sophomore season would arrive. The series is both a ratings and streaming hit, getting people obsessed with the world of Westeros all over again. Unfortunately, everyone who fell back in love with the Game of Thrones franchise is going to have to wait quite a while to see more episodes of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon was renewed for Season 2 just a few days after its series premiere, and the creative team has been working on scripts for the new installment. However, there is still a lot of work to be done, meaning that the new season likely won't arrive any time next year.

HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys spoke with Vulture about the success of House of the Dragon, as well as the excitement surrounding Season 2. While not wanting to rain on anyone's parade, Bloys did confirm Season 2 wasn't in the cards for 2023..

"Don't expect it in '23, but I think sometime in '24," Bloys said. "We're just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It's not to be coy or secretive, but you don't want to say it's going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it."

Will There Be More Game of Thrones Spinoffs?

HBO has had all sorts of different Game of Thrones projects in development for years, but only two have actually made it to production. One series shot a pilot but was ultimately scrapped by HBO. The other is House of the Dragon. Given the success of the latter, it should come as no surprise that HBO is looking to make more shows in that franchise.

"I think probably the next thing would be [House of the Dragon] season two," said Bloys. "I try not to comment too much [on] development, so there's not a whole lot to say, other than when we find the story that George is happy with and we're happy with, we'll move forward."

