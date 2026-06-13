House of the Dragon Season 3’s Big King Aegon & Aemond Targaryen Change Explained by Star [Exclusive]

High Fantasy Summer is upon us. Or is it Hot Dragon Summer? Internet-agreed-upon-moniker aside, these next few months are shaping up to be a great time for fantasy fans—a fact made all the more prevalent with the impending release of the third season of House of the Dragon on Sunday, June 21st. This season promises to be bigger, bolder, and bloodier than any that have come before it—and that’s just the battles that the cast and crew have been teasing us with. But now the king (or is it usurper?) of the Seven Kingdoms is stepping in to say his piece about where his intentions lie moving into Season 3.

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For better or worse, fans of the book that the series is based on have already noticed a distinct departure from canon, and the events of Season 3 continue that trend, with Aegon quoted in the trailer saying that he will “kill my brother, or die in the attempt,” something that never happened in the novel Fire & Blood. Alongside Harry Collett, who plays his on-screen nephew Prince Jacaerys Velaryon (say that five times fast), Tom Glynn Carney, who portrays the king of Westeros himself, Aegon II Targaryen, sat down with ComicBook’s Chris Killian and gave fans a little glimpse behind the curtain as to where their runaway liege stands these days.

Aegon Is Here For His Revenge This Season

Burned, broken, and betrayed, Aegon is intent on getting his vengeance on those who have wronged him. When asked if Aegon cared more about revenge on Aemond, who left him to die after a battle that resulted in the demise of their aunt, Rhaenys, and her dragon, than he does the Iron Throne itself, Glynn Carney said, laughing, “He’s got enough on his plate, hasn’t he? I think his determination and his intentions are quite dispersed throughout Season 3, and we see him kind of spin many plates. I definitely think it’s up there; I think, on a personal level, he feels slighted more than he does with Rhaenyra.”

He went on to elaborate on Aegon’s feelings, adding, “In terms of pride and honor, and the glory that he feels like he’s owed, Rhaenyra kind of pips Aemond. They’re two different versions of vengeance, I feel. Both with a similar kind of determination.”

Fans are definitely in for a whole new version of Aegon—one who stands apart from the spoiled prince and later king with a confidence issue that they saw in either the first two seasons of the show or in the book, and one that’s willing to go even further than many thought possible. And that will make for an even more intense showdown, not only between him and his half-sister, Rhaenyra, who many believe is the rightful queen of the Seven Kingdoms, but also with his younger brother, Aemond, who serves as regent after Aegon has disappeared with Larys Strong, the Master of Whispers, to gather his strength and escape potential assassination attempts.

The entire kingdom, as well as the fandom, now rests on a knife’s edge as we all wait to see how this change from the source material will play out on our screens in just a few weeks. But one thing is for sure: the payoff will be absolutely explosive.

What moments are you looking forward to most from Season 3 of House of the Dragon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going with other fans.