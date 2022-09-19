House of the Dragon Recap With Spoilers: "We Light the Way"

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the fifth episode of House of the Dragon. Continue reading at your own risk... House of the Dragon's fifth episode, "We Light the Way," begins in the Vale, following a character that has only been talked about on the series to this point. Lady Rhea Royce, head of House Royce and the rule of Runestone, is the wife that Daemon has so openly despised over the first few episodes. The first scene in the episode follows Rhea going off on a hunt, only to be met by a hooded Daemon walking along the road. After she correctly guesses that Viserys finally had enough of Daemon, she realized what he's there to do. He intentionally spooks her horse, causing it to fall on top of her and break her back. Daemon kills his wife as the camera cuts away.

The Targaryen boats are sailing south as Viserys is going to propose a marriage between Laenor Valyron and Rhaenrya. He's clearly getting worse by the day. Back in King's Landing, Otto confronts Alicent about her choice to believe Rhaenrya. He tells her that Rhaenyra becoming queen will cause war throughout the realm, and that the only way to secure her claim will be to kill Alicent's children, her half-siblings. He insists that she do whatever she can to make sure Aegon becomes king. After their conversation, Larys Strong finds Alicent and slyly informs him of the tea that the maester brought Rhaenyra, indicating that it was indeed to keep her from getting pregnant.

Viserys and his party arrive to High Tide to meet with Corlys about the proposal. Corlys informs him of Lady Rhea's death, Rhaenys says she was killed after being thrown from her horse. She's known to be a skilled rider and hunter, so they imply that something else is going on. In regards to the proposal, the two parties agree that the children will take the Velaryon name until one of them takes over as ruler. At that time, that child's name will be changed to Targaryen.

Rhaenyra and Laenor make an agreement about their marriage. They know it's their duty to produce heirs, but neither are very interested in one another. Rhaenyra knows that Laenor is attracted to men, and she tells him he can keep pursuing that desire, as long as she can keep pursuing hers. Rhaenys believes Laenor will be in danger with this marriage, for the same reason Otto worries about his grandchildren. The existence of Aegon keeps Rhaenyra's rule from ever being seen as legitimate by many throughout the realm.

Laenor and his lover, Joffrey, speak about the terms of the deal with Rhaenyra. Joffrey mentions that Rhaenyra must also have someone specific in mind. Rhaenyra and Criston Cole have their own conversation, in which Criston explains that he wants Rhaenyra to give it all away, since she hates elements of the crown anyway. He wants her to give up rule so they can simply be together and live free lives away from all of the mess. She tells him she is the crown, but he clearly doesn't want to be a secret lover.

Upon returning to King's Landing, Alicent summons Criston Cole to ask him about Rhaenyra and Daemon. He believes she's talking about his encounter with Rhaenyra and confesses to everything, expecting a punishment. She simply lets him go. Viserys is in his chambers, looking worse than ever, his disease rotting nearly his entire arm. He ponders his legacy, wondering if years of keeping peace and doing nothing to further the family was the right way to live.

The wedding celebrations begin, with guests arriving from all over Westeros. The King is approached by Rhea Royce's cousin, who is talking about Rhea's death when he's interrupted by the arrival of House Velaryon. The Velaryons are followed by Daemon, a face many weren't expecting to see — including King Viserys. He begins to speak but is interrupted by the late arrival of Queen Alicent. She's wearing a green dress, and it is made clear that the beacon of the High Tower changes to green when the banners are being called to war. She's making a massive statement and foreshadowing what's to come.

Joffrey, Laenor's lover, figures out that Ser Criston Cole is the lover that Rhaenyra is hiding. He relays this information to Laenor during the celebration. Rhea's cousin accuses Daemon of killing her in front of the king, an exchange that ultimately ends with Daemon saying he'll be coming to the Vale to collect his inheritance from his late wife. Daemon then has a flirtatious conversation with Laenor's sister, setting up potentially another couple between the Targaryens and Velaryons.

Joffrey approaches Criston about keeping each other's secrets, which doesn't sit well with Criston considering how ashamed he feels about the entire situation. During a dance, a fight breaks out on the floor. Criston attacks Joffrey and beats him to death, leaving Laenor in shambles.

Criston goes off on his own and takes off his armor. He plans to take his own life, holding his blade to his stomach. He's stopped by Alicent. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra and Laenor are married in a small, private ceremony. The wedding ends with King Viserys collapsing on the floor.