House of the Dragon Star Recalls Meeting Game of Thrones Cast Members

HBO is returning to Westeros this weekend with the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon. The prequel series takes place more than 170 years before Game of Thrones, so don't expect any cameos from your favorite GoT stars. However, a couple of actors from the first show have reacted to the new series. Turns out, some of the House of Dragon stars have also met actors from Game of Thrones. During a recent chat with ComicBook.com, Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole) and Emma D'Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen) shared their experiences with Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and more.

"Well, I've met a few, just like I did my first ever acting job, I did a film with Emilia Clarke," Frankel shared. "Well, I say I did a film. I did a couple of scenes that were subsequently cut to no scenes apart from my head poking out. There's a photo someone sent me and it's literally my head above Emilia Clarke's head like, like trying to get my screentime. But I told one of my mates, I was like, 'Man I'm actually in this scene with Emilia Clarke. It's gonna be amazing, guys, just wait, just you wait,' and then the film came out and they were like, 'Dude, I don't think you're in the film.' And I was like, 'Well, yeah.' He added, "So, yeah, and I also met Jaime Lannister [Nikolaj Coster-Waldau] at a bar in L.A. like six months ago. Yeah, it was surreal. I was so nervous to speak to him and he's so tall and so handsome."

"Yeah. I mean, so Miguel Sapochnik, one of the co-showrunners, he set me up on a date with, so to speak, with Emilia Clarke," D'Arcy revealed. "I'm actually going for dinner. And, God, she was so generous. She gave me hours and she was so candid. And she spoke to all areas of that experience. And, I think, very cleverly, held some stuff back. Stuff to do with the release...But I think she was gently preparing me for the incredible stamina that this job requires and sort of priming me for battle, actually, and, yeah, amazing person."

Frankel and Milly Alcock (young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen) also told ComicBook.com which Game of Thrones characters they'd want their characters to have a drink with.

"Who'd Rhaenyra have a drink? The redhead guy," Alcock shared. "Tormund? Tormund. Tormund," Frankel replied. "Is that him, Tormund? Yeah, with the red hair," Alcock added. "Him, mate, 100%, mate," Frankel said. "I'd have a pint with Tormund," Alcock confirmed. "He's the coolest," Frankel agreed.

House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max on August 21st.