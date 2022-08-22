House of the Dragon Trailer Teases Future Storylines for Game of Thrones Spinoff

HBO has released a new "Weeks Ahead" trailer for Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, the upcoming prequel series set in the world of the massive fantasy hit created by George R. R. Martin. The trailer, as its name suggests, goes beyond the pilot and teases some of the stories that are set to take place throughout the first few weeks of the new series, which stars Doctor Who star Matt Smith. House of the Dragon series occurs 200 years before Game of Thrones. It focuses on House Targaryen, the royal family, in the days leading up to the civil war called "The Dance of Dragons."

The series is a rare bright spot for Warner Bros. Discovery right now. The company's reputation is suffering as new management seems determined to sabotage HBO Max from within, removing content and frustrating both their subscribers and the talent whose work is being discarded. If the cancellation of the nearly-complete Batgirl movie is anything to go by, it seems most of these moves are meant to save small amounts of money, in order to offset the massive debt Discovery took on to acquire Warner Bros. from AT&T.

You can see the new trailer below.

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans star in House of the Dragon. The cast also includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn.

According to HBO's official House of the Dragon synopsis, "The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires-real and imagined-crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. House of the Dragon premiered on HBO on August 21st and is now streaming on HBO Max's ad-free tier.