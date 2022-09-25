Who Dies in House of the Dragon Episode 6?

The long-awaited House of the Dragon time jump is finally upon us. From the very beginning of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series, fans knew that there would be a substantial time jump that would result in multiple key characters being recast with older actors. The sixth episode of the series, "The Princess and the Queen," is the first episode to take place in the future timeline, and fans are already preparing for the second half of this season's story to begin with some major moments. Could there be substantial deaths as time moves forward on House of the Dragon?

This is a Game of Thrones series, so there's always a chance at big deaths around every turn. This week's episode of House of the Dragon is no exception, especially with all the changes brought by the time jump. Rhaenyra and Alicent are safe, as is the case most weeks. For the first time in a while, it actually feels like Viserys is also safe, given that the previous episode ended with a cliffhanger fake-out regarding his death.

Laenor and Laena Velaryon are likely in the most danger this week, based solely on when the episode takes place on the Fire & Blood timeline. We know that Laenor Velaryon dies about a decade after marrying Rhaenyra, and that Laena dies the same year as her brother. The 10-year-time jump indicates those events could be arriving soon. That said. the show has already proven it will make some changes to the source material, so the timing of those deaths could change, or the fates of the characters could be altered entirely.

Readers of the books will also have a close eye on the entire Strong family now that the time jump has occurred. A fire at Harrehal wipes out two out of three major characters in House Strong in Fire & Blood, and that event could be on the horizon. There's no telling just how many of these plot threads will actually unfold on House of the Dragon. It's safe to assume that most of them are a matter of when, rather than if.

What do you think will happen in the new episode of House of the Dragon? Let us know in the comments!