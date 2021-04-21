Hulu Orders How I Met Your Mother Spinoff Starring Hilary Duff

✖

After years of failed attempts, How I Met Your Mother is finally getting a spinoff series. Despite its controversial ending, How I Met Your Mother remains one of the most popular sitcoms of its generation, and the creators have been working since the series finale to bring How I Met Your Father to the screen. Greta Gerwig was attached to star in the first iteration of the spinoff several years ago, but nothing was able to come together. Now, however, Hulu is stepping in to make something happen, and Hilary Duff is taking over as the lead.

On Wednesday, Hulu announced that it had ordered a 10-episode first season of How I Met Your Father, with the Lizzie McGuire star set to play the lead role. Duff will star as Sophie, a woman in the near future who tells her son the story of how she met his dad. Most of the series takes place in 2021, focusing on Sophie and her close friends.

The new series is created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Original How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will be executive producing the spinoff.

“Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father,” Bays and Thomas said in a statement. “We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)”

“I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie," said Duff. "As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!”

