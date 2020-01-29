Everything Coming to Hulu in February

Another month is on the horizon, which means that all of the streaming services are preparing to add a bunch of movies and TV shows to their respective libraries. When February arrives on Saturday, Hulu will be adding some movies to its lineup that aren’t currently included. More shows, movies, and premiere episodes will arrive as the month goes on, so there will be plenty of things to watch over the next 29 days.
Unlike Netflix and other streaming services, Hulu has the added benefit of hosting most network TV episodes the day after they air. Those individual episodes aren’t a part of the list of new Hulu arrivals in this piece, but we did include each of the new season premieres that will be making their way to Hulu in February.
Take a look at the full list of Hulu’s February arrivals below!
Feb. 1
300
28 Days Later
Adam
All about E
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Buffalo ’66
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Cherry Pop
Earth Girls Are Easy
For Colored Girls
The Fugitive
Getting Go: The Doc Project
Ghost
The Girl King
Hitch
Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party
Hot Guys with Guns
John Q
Judgement Day
The Last Stand
The Last Warrior
Liz in September
Lord of War
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
Margarita with a Straw
Ms. Purple
Menace II Society
Mimic
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Vacation
Naz and Maalik
The Phantom of the Opera
Precious
Robin Hood
Say Anything
Southie
The Spy Next Door
Those People
Touched with Fire
Vegas Vacation
When Harry Met Sally
Where We Go From Here
Feb. 2
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
Feb. 3
The Masked Singer: Season 3 Premiere
The Cabin in the Woods
Feb. 5
Warrior
Feb. 6
LEGO Masters: Series Premiere
Angel of Mine
David Crosby: Remember My Name
Disaster Movie
Wrinkles the Clown
Feb. 7
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Premiere
Indebted: Season 1 Premiere
Into the Dark: My Valentine (Hulu Original)
Feb. 9
Alive
Feb. 10
The Oscars: Special
Feb. 12
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 9
For Life: Series Premiere
Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Feb. 13
Mister America
Feb. 14
High Fidelity: Season 1 (Hulu Original)
The Other Guy: Season 2
Utopia Falls (Hulu Original)
Beverly Hills Ninja
From Hell
Racetime
Radioflash
Villains
Feb. 15
28 Hotel Rooms
American Ultra
Anchor and Hope
Monogamy
Princess Cyd
Feb. 17
American Idol: Season 3 Premiere
Duncanville: Series Premiere
Good Girls: Season 3 Premiere
Feb. 18
Super 8
Feb. 19
Getaway
Feb. 22
The Prince
Feb. 25
The Voice: Season 18 Premiere
Run the Race
Feb. 28
After the Wedding