Everything Coming to Hulu in February

Another month is on the horizon, which means that all of the streaming services are preparing to add a bunch of movies and TV shows to their respective libraries. When February arrives on Saturday, Hulu will be adding some movies to its lineup that aren’t currently included. More shows, movies, and premiere episodes will arrive as the month goes on, so there will be plenty of things to watch over the next 29 days.

Unlike Netflix and other streaming services, Hulu has the added benefit of hosting most network TV episodes the day after they air. Those individual episodes aren’t a part of the list of new Hulu arrivals in this piece, but we did include each of the new season premieres that will be making their way to Hulu in February.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look at the full list of Hulu’s February arrivals below!

Feb. 1

300

28 Days Later

Adam

All about E

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Buffalo ’66

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Cherry Pop

Earth Girls Are Easy

For Colored Girls

The Fugitive

Getting Go: The Doc Project

Ghost

The Girl King

Hitch

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party

Hot Guys with Guns

John Q

Judgement Day

The Last Stand

The Last Warrior

Liz in September

Lord of War

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

Margarita with a Straw

Ms. Purple

Menace II Society

Mimic

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Naz and Maalik

The Phantom of the Opera

Precious

Robin Hood

Say Anything

Southie

The Spy Next Door

Those People

Touched with Fire

Vegas Vacation

When Harry Met Sally

Where We Go From Here

Feb. 2

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Feb. 3

The Masked Singer: Season 3 Premiere

The Cabin in the Woods

Feb. 5

Warrior

Feb. 6

LEGO Masters: Series Premiere

Angel of Mine

David Crosby: Remember My Name

Disaster Movie

Wrinkles the Clown

Feb. 7

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Premiere

Indebted: Season 1 Premiere

Into the Dark: My Valentine (Hulu Original)

Feb. 9

Alive

Feb. 10

The Oscars: Special

Feb. 12

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 9

For Life: Series Premiere

Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Feb. 13

Mister America

Feb. 14

High Fidelity: Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Other Guy: Season 2

Utopia Falls (Hulu Original)

Beverly Hills Ninja

From Hell

Racetime

Radioflash

Villains

Feb. 15

28 Hotel Rooms

American Ultra

Anchor and Hope

Monogamy

Princess Cyd

Feb. 17

American Idol: Season 3 Premiere

Duncanville: Series Premiere

Good Girls: Season 3 Premiere

Feb. 18

Super 8

Feb. 19

Getaway

Feb. 22

The Prince

Feb. 25

The Voice: Season 18 Premiere

Run the Race

Feb. 28

After the Wedding