Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in December 2020

December is less than two weeks away, and that means the monthly streaming overhaul is just around the corner. Each month sees most of the major streaming services add a bunch of additional content as it begins, with new and exciting originals debuting in the 30 days that follow. This certainly applies to the Disney-owned Hulu, which has a pretty big schedule of new arrivals set for the month of December.

On the first day of the new month, all three films in The Lord of the Rings will be arriving on Hulu for fans to check out, moving over from HBO Max (where they will likely return when all is said done). There is a catch with these movies, however. After arriving on December 1st, the Lord of the Rings movies will be leaving the service just 30 days later.

Perhaps the biggest original title coming to Hulu in December is the new teen-centric TV series, The Hardy Boys. Based on the iconic book series, The Hardy Boys will be given a new spin on TV with this reboot, which seems to be very similar to Riverdale and Nancy Drew in its broody tone.

You can take a look at all of Hulu's December arrivals in the list below.