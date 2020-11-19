Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in December 2020
December is less than two weeks away, and that means the monthly streaming overhaul is just around the corner. Each month sees most of the major streaming services add a bunch of additional content as it begins, with new and exciting originals debuting in the 30 days that follow. This certainly applies to the Disney-owned Hulu, which has a pretty big schedule of new arrivals set for the month of December.
On the first day of the new month, all three films in The Lord of the Rings will be arriving on Hulu for fans to check out, moving over from HBO Max (where they will likely return when all is said done). There is a catch with these movies, however. After arriving on December 1st, the Lord of the Rings movies will be leaving the service just 30 days later.
Perhaps the biggest original title coming to Hulu in December is the new teen-centric TV series, The Hardy Boys. Based on the iconic book series, The Hardy Boys will be given a new spin on TV with this reboot, which seems to be very similar to Riverdale and Nancy Drew in its broody tone.
You can take a look at all of Hulu's December arrivals in the list below.
December 1
CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)
Disney Holiday Singalong: Special (ABC)
Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed)
30 Days of Night
50 First Dates
About Last Night
Angels & Demons
Any Given Sunday
Black Dynamite
Body of Evidence
Cake
Charlotte's Web
Cliffhanger
Con Air
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist
Dr. No
Dragonball: Evolution
Euphoria
Eyes Wide Shut
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Hemingway's Garden of Eden
Here On Earth
Hot Air
Into the Blue
Love Potion No. 9
Our Family Wedding
Sands of Iwo Jima
Shrink
Sleeping with the Enemy
Southside With You
Strategic Air Command
Sunshine
The 6th Day
The Chumscrubber
The Client
The Color of Money
The Da Vinci Code
The Fifth Element
The Hand that Rocks the Cradle
The Hulk
The Hurt Locker
The January Man
The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers
The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor
The November Man
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Young Victoria
True Confessions
Two Weeks
Under the Tuscan Sun
Why Did I Get Married?
December 4
The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Brassic: Complete Season 2 (ITV)
Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 (Sundance)
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
She Dies Tomorrow (2020)
December 5
Black Ops (2020)
God's Own Country
It Had To Be You
Mr. Jones (2020)
Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)
December 11
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Rent-A-Pal (2020)
Spy Cat (2020)